Insight Lead at Volvo Cars

Who are we?
Volvo Cars is a company on a mission; to bring traditional car manufacturing into a connected, sustainable and smart future.
Since 1927, we have been a brand known for our commitment to safety, creating innovative cars that make life less complicated for our consumers. In 2010, we decided to transform our business, resulting in a totally new generation of cars and technologies, as well as steady growth and record sales. Today, we're expanding our global footprint in Europe, China and the US, and we're on the lookout for new talent.
We are constantly pushing our own skills and abilities to drive change in the automobile industry like never before. We are looking for innovative, committed people to join us in this endeavour and create safe, sustainable and connected cars. We believe in the power of people and will challenge and support you to reach your full potential. Join us and be part of Volvo Cars' journey into the future.
Let's introduce ourselves
The Data Engagement and Insight (DE&I) team is the combination of data engagement, insights generation, upskilling, and communication. We empower our organization to make data-driven decisions by fostering a culture of data literacy, collaboration, and innovation. By combining expertise in data analysis, storytelling, change management, and training, we enable teams to unlock the full potential of data, driving strategic outcomes and continuous improvement.
What you'll do
In this role, you will lead the development and implementation of data-driven strategies across the organization, working closely with cross-functional teams to identify opportunities for growth and improvement.
Job Responsibilities:
• BI Reporting:
o Partner with business stakeholders to understand their data needs and translate them into technical requirements for BI solutions.
o Design and develop interactive dashboards and reports using Power BI Desktop and other relevant tools.
o Utilize data visualization best practices to create clear, compelling, and user-friendly reports.
o Embed dashboards and reports within existing applications or portals for easy access by stakeholders.
o Develop and maintain documentation to guide users on interpreting reports and data insights.
• Communication and Collaboration:
o Clearly communicate complex technical concepts to non-technical stakeholders.
o Collaborate with data analysts, data scientists, and software engineers to deliver successful BI projects.
o Mentor and guide business stakeholders, fostering a culture of knowledge sharing.
• Continuous Improvement:
o Stay up-to-date on emerging BI technologies and best practices.
o Evaluate and recommend new tools and technologies to enhance data capabilities.
o Proactively identify areas for improvement within the BI infrastructure and propose solutions.
What you'll bring
Skills
• Technical Skills:
o Programming languages (SQL, Python, Java)
o Database management systems (MySQL, PostgreSQL, etc)
o Data visualization tools (Tableau, Power BI)
o Cloud platforms (AWS, Azure, Ali Cloud) (desirable)
• Soft Skills:
o Excellent communication and collaboration skills
o Strong analytical and problem-solving skills
o Business acumen and ability to understand business needs
o Leadership and mentoring skills
o Time management and organizational skills
Experience
• Solid experience as data insights lead or related role
• Proven track record of successfully delivering complex BI projects
• Experience working in a cross-functional team environment
Additional Desirable Skills
• Experience with big data technologies (Hadoop, Spark)
• Experience with data mining and machine learning techniques
• Certifications in relevant BI tools (Tableau, Power BI) Ersättning
