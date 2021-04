Innovation Program Leader - China-Euro Vehicle Technology AB - Maskiningenjörsjobb i Göteborg

CEVT is an innovation and development company at the forefront of mobility. Modular development, ground-breaking virtual engineering, software development and continuous innovation enable us to deliver world-class technology.Today we deliver to different automotive brands in the Geely family such as Geely Auto, Volvo Cars, and Lynk & Co and are based at Lindholmen in Gothenburg.We need a brilliant Innovation Program Leader focused on future services. We think it could be you!Mission:CEVT is on an ever-transforming journey focusing on future mobility solutions. This future includes both ongoing innovation programs and yet un-invented services that adds value to both end-users, business partners as well as our own organization. Iterative design thinking mixed with insights and various technologies/methods (Sensors, HMI, Big data, AI) is how we validate ideas and direction together with stakeholders. A service is anything from the most simple App to something with the most complex machine learning algorithm running in the background.CEVT Innovation strongly supports our transformation by funding Innovative projects. We transfer the values/solutions into our organization and future products.We are now looking for a Innovation Program Leader for Services to support us in this journey.This is what you will do most of the time:You will be responsible for the vision/north star, content and deliveries regarding innovative services. Your portfolio will include a balanced mix of incremental and radical concepts and sub-projects. In the Innovation team you will have fellow Program Leaders that own other hard and soft parts of innovative mobility solutions. You will also work in close collaboration with both internal R&D organizations, our start-up communities around the world as well as academia to find the way forward. You will drive your program with help from internal and external resources.As an Innovation Program Leader at CEVT you are expected to bring knowledge of working in agile setup with in-house and external delivery teams. The job requires excellent communication and presentation capabilities, multicultural understanding and a prior background from service oriented businesses. As Innovation Program Leader you report to Head of Innovation CEVT.Responsibilities:Lead Innovation Program ServiceOwning part of the Innovation budgetDeliver Innovative solutions to business stakeholdersActively communicate with business units and report ownersSupport the business to define and express needs/challenges/opportunitiesActively communicate with development teamsContinues improvement of way of working, supporting the business targets and visionsInteract with suppliers, partners, and vendorsYou probably fit below description:Experienced visionary LeaderStrong personal driveCurious business mindsetDesign thinking / User focusedAbility to work independently and cross-functionally in teams in a changing environmentFluent in English and preferable Swedish or/and ChineseCultural awarenessCan-do-attitude, flexible and service mindedWorking at CEVTWe are engineers, developers and innovators from around the world. Joined together by entrepreneurship, our unique blend of Chinese and Scandinavian culture and a belief in a smarter more sustainable future.Supportive and creative work environment30 days of vacation and additional 8 days paid ATK- days annuallyGreat office location at Lindholmen