Innovation Designer needed!

Do you have a bachelor's degree in industrial design, interaction design, or a related field? Are you a creative and communicative person? If you're looking for an exciting work-life experience, then we suggest you keep reading!
About the position
Perido is looking for an Innovation Designer for our client, an automobile company that brings mobility technology and solutions to satisfy the global demand for premium electric vehicles. The position is placed in Lindholmen, Gothenburg.
Your daily tasks
As an Innovation Designer, you will focus on creating immersive, user-centered experiences within the automotive industry. Your role will involve shaping future vehicle ecosystems by integrating interactive technologies, lighting, and digital communication to enhance how people engage with vehicles. You'll design intuitive, innovative solutions that adapt to user input and environmental contexts, improving the overall driving experience.
Your key responsibilities will include developing interactive designs, collaborating with global teams across Europe and China, and staying informed on the latest trends to continuously refine vehicle interactions. If you're passionate about exploring how technology can shape the future of mobility, this role is ideal for you.
Your characteristics
To succeed as an Innovation Designer, creativity, curiosity, and a passion for problem-solving are essential. You should be adaptable and collaborative, working well with diverse teams and global stakeholders. A proactive mindset, critical thinking, and attention to detail are key, ensuring user-centered designs that enhance both comfort and safety.
Does this sound exciting?
We look forward to reading your application! We only accept applications in English.
Qualifications:
Bachelor's degree in industrial design, interaction design, or a related field
Ability to think critically and creatively to solve complex design challenges and contribute to the development of innovative solutions
Proficiency in design tools such as Adobe Creative Suite, Figma, etc.
Strong understanding of user-centered design principles and methodologies.
Passion for automotive design and emerging technologies in the automotive industry.
Excellent communication skills, both spoken and written
Meritorious
A master's degree in a similar field or specialization in lighting or interaction design
Experience in the mobility industry is optional, but a broad perspective and ability to adapt design talent to new environments is highly valued
Knowledge in a 3D program
Contract type and hours
Full-time consulting assignment until 2025-01-31. Start as soon as possible.
Application
Please apply on our website perido.se/lediga-jobb/. Click on the apply button in the job ad and fill in your information and attach your CV. We recommend that you submit your application as soon as possible as selection is ongoing. Note that certain information regarding the assignment and/or the client company may have been deliberately disclosed from the advertisement. If your profile matches what we are looking for, the responsible recruiter will give you all the information you need.
The recruiter responsible for this position is Charlotte Crowley, you can reach her via charlotte.crowley@perido.se
. You can find answers to most questions or concerns at perido.se/vanliga-fragor/. If you still haven't found the answer you are looking for, you are most welcome to contact us at fraga@perido.se
and one of our recruitment communicators will answer you. Always enter the reference number 34876 in the subject line. Please note that we only accept applications through our website and that we are unable to provide updates on your application status.
About Perido
Why are we called Perido? It is from the Latin word Peridoneus which means "well matched". Matching our consultant's competence and career focus with our clients' needs is what we do best! Perido is a consulting and recruitment company in the white-collar sector that helps you to the next step in your career and our vision is for everyone to thrive and be engaged at work. We have grown steadily since the start in 2003 and have over 1500 employees across the country, of which about fifty works at our offices in Stockholm and Gothenburg. As a Perido consultant, you become an important part of our organization and you grow together with us by strengthening our clients' organizations with your skills. Please visit our website www.perido.se
