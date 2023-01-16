Ingenjör till Envirotainer
About Envirotainer:
Envirotainer is the global market leader in secure cold chain solutions for air transport of pharmaceuticals. Our employees are the backbone of our success.
Our combined experience and more than 35 years of industry expertise allow us to provide advice and help pharmaceutical companies, and their logistics partners, to deliver pharmaceuticals in need of temperature-control all over the world. The main objective is the safe delivery of pharmaceuticals by maintaining the integrity and quality of their products throughout the cold chain.
Currently, we are more than 320 employees in 3 regional operations centers, 50+ service stations, central operations as well as sales management teams, our in-house production facility, and our own R&D department. We develop, manufacture and offer leasing of FAA/EASA certified, clean and functional containers as well as innovative tools and services for validation, planning, shipping, and follow-up of temperature-controlled air transport.
Together we work to meet our customers' need for innovative and reliable solutions - available from any location to any destination. We are supported by a partner service network that includes an additional 300 people who work with our solutions every day.
Your role:
In your role as Operations NPI Engineer, you will act as a project manager and have a lot of interaction with other departments within the organization on a daily basis. Your main task involves ensuring efficient and qualitative introduction and implementation of new products and services related to Envirotainer's leasing offer. This includes new products being added to the fleet, but also major product upgrade initiatives and preparations to enable increased levels of service to customers. You will either lead your own initiatives or represent the business in various larger projects for new implementations. This includes putting new solutions into context, redesigning processes and network preparations.
Travels in the role will be but reflect on the project.
Main tasks and responsibilities
Implement new products and services related to the leasing offer and service network
Manage product upgrades performed in the service network that require specific planning and preparation
Design routines/methods/standards to be appropriate and scalable for
Envirotainer Operations
Document new processes resulting from implementations
Qualify the new processes before handing over to the responsible line organization
Manage various projects
Scope: Full-time
Location: Rosersberg
Working hours: Office hours (09.00-16.00) with the possibility of flextime.
Start: Immediately with consideration of notice period.
This is a direct recruitment, which means that we at Clevry are responsible for the recruitment process, but that you will be directly employed by Envirotainer with an initial probationary period of 6 months.
Your qualifications:
We are looking for someone who have an engineering education and it is important for the role that you have a broad technical interest ranging from mechanical solutions to software. We are looking for someone who has worked 3-5 years previously in, for example, project management, product management, NPI engineer or alternatively as a preparation engineer. You have a good understanding of flows and efficiency. You already have knowledge of Microsoft Office and other internet-based tools. You are used to giving presentations and have worked with documentation of processes and planning. It is advantageous for the role if you have knowledge from EASA and FAA Part 145 regulation or Part CAMO, but this can otherwise be developed on site. As a person, we would like you to be solution-oriented, creative, driven and service-minded. It is important for the role that you are analytical and diplomatic in your thinking and dare to stand your ground connected to your project. Since a lot of dialogue will take place with different departments within the organization, it is important that you enjoy collaborating and are communicative. A requirement for the role is that you are fluent in the Swedish and English languages in speech and writing.
We offer you:
In addition to being part of a wonderful team, you get to help broaden your international contact areas as Envirotainer has a wide global coverage area all over the world. In addition, be involved in work that makes a difference to people. As an employee of Envirotainer, you follow their collective agreement and enjoy a range of generous benefits. Envirotainer has its own E-learning platform where you can undergo internal training with them to further develop your skills within the company.
The process:
Clevry thinks your soft skills are as important as your hard skills. Do you want to know more about your soft skills and how to optimize them?
As you apply for this position you have the possibility to answer a questionnaire from us about your soft skills. The questionnaire takes approximately 10 minutes to fill out and generates a feedback report (in Swedish) that highlights your soft skills. This report can be used for both personal and professional purposes.
Both questionnaire and feedback report are sent to your e-mail inbox.
We screen candidates continuously and the position could be filled prior to last application date. If you have any questions regarding this position or this recruitment process, do not hesitate to call us on + 46 (0) 70 417 92 81. Does this role sound like a good match? Please apply today.
