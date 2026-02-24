Infrastructure Engineer
2026-02-24
Cambio is one of the Nordics' leading suppliers in e-health with a comprehensive offering for the entire health and care chain. Our e-health solutions supports health care professionals in their daily work and offer patients safer and more easily accessible care. We are proud to be an important part of Swedish healthcare. We are growing continuously and now have about 1000 employees in several countries.
The position
We are looking for an Infrastructure Engineer who will play a critical role in ensuring that Cambio's internal IT environment is stable, secure, scalable, future-proof, and aligned with our business needs. This role combines architectural ownership with hands-on engineering - meaning you will both design the infrastructure of tomorrow and support the operational needs of today.
You will be part of Cambio's transformation journey as we move from a traditional on-premise setup toward a modern hybrid and platform driven infrastructure. This includes building the technical foundation that will support our products, enabling automation, and Infrastructure as Code practices.
In this role, you will join a team of four experienced colleagues and collaborate closely with departments across Cambio, including IT Operations, R&D and external partners. You will contribute to designing our future architecture, driving change initiatives, supporting operational teams, and shaping an infrastructure that enables Cambio to scale securely and efficiently. The position offers significant influence, growth opportunities, and the ability to tailor parts of the role around your own technical passions.
We offer:
A key role in a transformation journey - be a part of making the shift from traditional on prem infrastructure to a modern hybrid, platform driven environment built on automation & containerization.
A technically diverse role - work hands on with OpenShift, hybrid cloud, automation frameworks, secure networking, virtualisation, and modern infrastructure patterns.
A collaborative environment - work closely with IT Operations, R&D and key external partners, ensuring infrastructure truly supports product development and business growth.
A role that grows with you - start hands on and gradually expand into more strategic responsibilities, depending on your interests and strengths. You'll have the freedom to shape your own focus areas.
Examples of responsibilities within the role
Design scalable infrastructure solutions across on-prem and hybrid environments.
Develop architecture patterns, technical roadmaps, and capacity plans.
Act as an escalation point for complex infrastructure issues.
Deploy, patch, and maintain core systems, networks, and virtual platforms.
Lead troubleshooting and root-cause analyses and support test/acceptance environments.
Build and maintain scripts, tools, and automations to streamline operations.
Contribute to IaC and containerization.
Implement security controls across identity, access, servers, and endpoints.
Collaborate with Security and IAM to ensure compliance with standards and regulations.
Take end-to-end ownership of selected systems or infrastructure components.
Manage upgrades, lifecycle planning, documentation, and platform consistency.
About you
You are a positive, solution-oriented person who enjoys tackling challenges with curiosity and drive. You take initiative, stay forward leaning, and thrive in an environment where things are evolving. Collaboration comes naturally to you - you value teamwork and contribute to a supportive and open atmosphere.
You communicate clearly and constructively, whether you're explaining technical concepts or discussing priorities with colleagues. You take responsibility for your work, follow through on commitments, and are comfortable acting both as an architect and an engineer - and together with your team ensures that actions and decisions support the development of a stable, secure, and scalable internal IT environment.
Requirements
Experience from a similar role within infrastructure and operations, as a engineer or architect
Strong hands-on knowledge in Windows Server, AD/Azure AD, networking, virtualization (VMware/Hyper-V), storage, backup, monitoring
Ability to troubleshoot complex multi-layer issues
Experience with automation and scripting, preferably in PowerShell
Great communication skills in English & Swedish, both spoken and written
It's a bonus if you have
Experience building or integrating internal tools
Experience supporting internal IT environments and end users
Experience with self-provisioning tools or platforms
Place of employment: Linköping or Stockholm
Scope: Full-time, hybrid work model (three days per week in-office)
Form of employment: Permanent employment, 6 months trial period
Additional Information: The role involves access to sensitive data, therefore a background check will be conducted on the final candidate.
We review applications and conduct interviews on a rolling basis, so we encourage you to apply as soon as possible via the link.
