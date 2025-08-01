Infrastructure Engineer
2025-08-01
Ericsson AB
Join our Team
About the Opportunity
Join our dynamic team at Ericsson Fintech, where you'll help shape and operate one of the world's largest Fintech products. We're dedicated to using technology for societal good, empowering hundreds of millions daily.
Our systems are used by hundreds of millions every day for services such as peer-to-peer transfers, payments, disbursements, loans, savings etc. The Ericsson Fintech Platform brings financial freedom and improves the lives of all those users.
Are you our new colleague? We need more DevOps engineers who are passionate about achieving results by teamwork in our rapidly growing business!
Visit this link for more information about Ericsson Wallet Platform https://www.ericsson.com/en/mobile-financial-services
What You Will Do
The profile we are looking for is a customer minded colleague, with a strong background in solution delivery, support, and operations. You will work in all phases of the life cycle including installation, upgrade, troubleshooting, integration and maintenance, but also be a key stakeholder for improving our product to meet all the future DevOps demands. Our ways of working are based on agile principles, and we are organized in a true DevOps structure, where you will play a vital role.
The Skills You Will Bring
The candidate enjoys working in teams with ability to lead and work in a multinational, multi-site, and cross-functional teams set-up. Willing to be part of 24/7 support and travel for on-site work when required. Additionally, we believe the candidate has good analytical and communication skills and high skills in oral and written English.
• BSc or MSc degree in engineering (IT and/or Telecom)
• Linux/Unix experience
• Understanding and experience of working with container as well as virtualization technologies
• Broad understanding of SAN/LAN/WAN/Server technologies, preferably HPE/Broadcom/F5/EMC
• Understanding of security in a containerized and virtualized environment and experience of working with Firewalls
• Experience of end-to-end troubleshooting
• Scripting (e.g. Python)
• Team player that enjoys working in multi-culture environment
• Positive attitude with a passion to win
• Experience of driving automation to secure efficiency and ease of use is a merit
• Oracle database experience is a merit
• Terraform and Ansible infrastructure as code tools is a merit
• Technical experience and competence of running bank/financial systems is a merit Ersättning
