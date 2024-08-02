Infotainment Software Test Engineer
Koenigsegg Automotive AB / Datajobb / Ängelholm Visa alla datajobb i Ängelholm
2024-08-02
, Åstorp
, Bjuv
, Bräcke
, Båstad
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Koenigsegg Automotive AB i Ängelholm
, Helsingborg
, Malmö
eller i hela Sverige
The Koenigsegg Infotainment & Cloud team is responsible for designing and developing software for the Infotainment system, Koenigsegg's Cloud and Mobile App. We are working very closely with the other engineering departments, production and service/aftersales.
We are now looking to expand the team with a skilled and experienced software test engineer with the ability to transform product and system requirements for Intotainment and Telematics into test cases and also to develop our test environment to further improve the quality of the software development.
The responsibilities associated with this position puts a strong requirement on your ability to cooperate with other departments in other technical domains. The test activities will stretch from designing automated tests to script testing and exploratory testing within the Infotainment team.
Responsibilities
-
To Develop Detailed Test Plans, Test Cases and Perform Test Execution to ensure System/Software Quality
- To Derive Test Requirements from Systems Requirements - To Develop Automated Tests from Derived Test Requirements/Plans - To Perform Manual Tests to Validate the Systems Requirements
- To Design and Develop Test Benches in conjunction with Experts based on the Vehicle Architecture - To Support Multiple Engineering Departments Primarily Production and Service Departments - Work with a Small, Agile, Cross Functional Team of System Designers, Hardware Afficionados, Platform Architects, Software Wizards, Test Engineers and DevOps Specialists. - To Assure Quality, On Time Delivery and Solve it Once for All Approach on All Deliverables
Need To Have
-
Minimum 3 years of Relevant, Postgraduate, Full Time, Experience
- Experience in Software Testing, Test Automation Development and/or QA Engineering - Good Knowledge on Test Techniques, Test Methods, Test Tools and Test Reporting Mechanisms - Proven Programming Skills in Python/Bash - Experience with Agile Development Process (Git, Bitbucket, Jenkins, Jira, CI/CD) - Desire and Ability to work in a Self-Driven, Multi-Tasking, Result Oriented, Highly Dynamic Environment - Willingness to Adapt Fast and Learn New Technolgies - Fluency in English
Meritorious
- Experience with CAN Bus Analyzers & Communications Protocols - Experience in Auotmotive Test Techniques, Test Methods, Test Automation for Infotainment and Telematics Systems - Experience in Programming Languages such as C/C++ - Experience with Over the Air (OTA) Update Systems/Technologies - Experience in ISO 26262 - Experience in Designing/Building Test Benches and HW Knowledge
Availability
-
According to Agreement
-
Full time
Koenigsegg is most known for building some of the fastest cars in the world; with almost all of our megacar technologies that are patented and made in-house by our almost 500 world-class technicians, engineers, sourcing experts, production craftsmen, and communicators.
What we've created is a unique proving ground of engineering creativity that makes use of our breakthrough megacar development and legacy to push the boundaries of sustainable mobility technology.
So, what's next?
We are on a universe-denting mission to develop the next generation of breakthrough tech and products. We are looking for outstanding, impactful, and authentic individuals to grow with us. Our ambitions are inspiring but will push the limits of what is possible - requiring one to work efficiently amid our cross-functional teams to execute at high-quality levels.
The goal is clear: innovate and transform. Ersättning
Fast månads- vecko- eller timlön Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2025-01-28 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Koenigsegg Automotive AB
(org.nr 556574-8018), https://www.koenigsegg.com/ Jobbnummer
8820874