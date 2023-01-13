Information Technology Manager
2023-01-13
For more than 80 years, Jeppesen, a Boeing Company, has made it possible for pilots and their passengers to safely and efficiently reach their destinations. We are the world's leading provider of aeronautical data and operational support, combining our company's enduring spirit of innovation with a legacy of leadership in aviation to deliver 21st century navigation and optimization solutions.
Jeppesen, A Boeing Company is looking for an Information Technology Manager.
About the position
The Implementation department is responsible for the configuration and delivery of our Crew and Network management products to airline customers and to make sure that we deliver solutions that our customers truly need. This is an opportunity to grow and lead a skilled team of implementation specialists that solve some of the most challenging optimization problems in the world, value diversity and learn from each other.
We are now looking for a new manager in Gothenburg, Sweden supporting the product area of our Manpower products.
As an Implementation Manager you will:
have line responsibility for 7-15 persons in 2-3 teams long term
grow people and teams through coaching, mentoring, and feedback
take a leading role providing the team with work tasks
be an active member of our leadership team
gather and drive continuous improvement in the organization
drive and contribute to the department's strategic goals
responsible for the delivery goals, quality and client relationship for a selection of implementations
actively work with recruiting and onboarding to grow and establish the team
The position will be based in Gothenburg. The candidates need to be able to travel to our customers from time to time as part of the job. Mainly within Europe, Africa and Middle East.
Profile
You love developing and growing people
You are experienced in building, leading and mentoring software development teams
You passionate about delivering value to customers
You are enthusiastic and positive
You are a problem solver and can easily see structures
You never settle and are comfortable with change
You are passionate about always improving ways of working and that you are eager to learn
Required competence:
Ability to speak and write English fluently.
Preferred competence:
Experience in a people management position preferred.
MSc or BSc or relevant professional experience.
Airline Crew Management and Jeppesen Crew product customization experience.
Demonstrates strong communication skills.
Ability to speak additional languages fluently.
Experience working within a scrum team or in similar agile project setup such as SAFe.
IF YOU WANT TO:
make a true difference for airline clients across the world
be a part of something big, challenging and meaningful
have the opportunity to work for the biggest player in the aviation world
have flexible working hours and hybrid work place
have a private medical care and a sport card
join our sports teams
Please submit your application in English.
Employer is willing to sponsor applicants for employment visa status.
