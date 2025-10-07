Information Security Officer - Control Framework
2025-10-07
Shape the future with Volvo
t Volvo Group, we're shaping the future of transport solutions. From Trucks and buses to construction equipment and marine power solutions, our innovations drive customer productivity and success. Since our founding in 1927, we've been dedicated to sustainability transport and infrastructure solutions. Our global teams thrive on a culture of Trust, Passion High Performance, Change, and Customer Success. We make our customers win.
About Information Security
Information Security is a dynamic and growing team within Group Security. Our mission is to safeguard Volvo Group's information assets by establishing, managing, and governing policies, directives and guidelines for Information Security on Enterprise IT, Operational Technology and Product Cybersecurity. We ensure compliance with laws and regulations, conduct comprehensive risk assessments, and support the crisis and incident management teams in response of security incidents. Our goal is to promote a culture of security awareness and proactive risk management among all employees.
The position:
We are seeking a highly experienced control framework specialist. The overall responsibility is managing the change from existing control framework to a new enhanced framework based on the standard ISO 27001 , and securing ongoing deliverables based on the valid control framework. The successful candidate will play a critical role in planning, executing, and monitoring the transition process to ensure minimal disruption, compliance, and operational integrity. In the daily work you will be part of a global team with control specialists and Information Security Officers.
Key Responsibilities:
* Manage the Volvo Internal Control Standard for IT (VICS IT) Control Framework
* Lead the planning and execution of control framework transitions, including scope definition, timeline, and resource allocation.
* Collaborate with stakeholders across departments to understand current control environments and define target frameworks.
* Develop detailed transition roadmaps, including gap analysis and mitigation strategies with stakeholders.
* Coordinate and collaborate in activities related to implementation of changes in control framework.
* Support audit and compliance activities during and after the transition process.
* To develop the framework on a continuous basis to ensure it aligns with business strategy and requirements.
* Stay informed on evolving regulatory requirements and industry best practices related to control frameworks. Further, support translation of regulatory requirements and mapping with control framework.
Qualifications:
Bachelor's degree in information security, Information Technology, Business Administration, Risk Management, or related field.
Proven experience for more than 5 years in managing control framework transitions, internal controls, or compliance projects.
Skills:
Professional certifications such as ISO27001 LI/LA, CPA, CIA, CISA, or PMP.
Experience with large-scale transformation projects and change management.
Strong understanding of multiple control frameworks such as COSO, SOX, ISO, or others.
Excellent project management, analytical, and communication skills.
Ability to lead cross-functional teams and manage change effectively.
Experience with control management tools, project management software, and audit processes.
Knowledge of automotive industry regulations and standards.
You will be part of a highly engaged and global team. The location for the position is Gent, Belgium, or Gothenburg, Sweden and the position requires occasional travel.
Last application date is 26th of October 2025, but please send your application as soon as possible as we will review applications continuously.
For further information or questions, please contact:
Hiring manager, Director Security Governance, Ulrika.granfors.wellemets@volvo.com
People & Culture representative, HR Director, Linda.skar@volvo.com
We look forward to your application!
We value your data privacy and therefore do not accept applications via mail.
Who we are and what we believe in
We are committed to shaping the future landscape of efficient, safe, and sustainable transport solutions. Fulfilling our mission creates countless career opportunities for talents across the group's leading brands and entities. Ersättning
Sista dag att ansöka är 2025-10-26
Kristina Dahm Ahlén +46 765537000
9545592