Information Security Analyst
2025-05-13
Who We Are
Etraveli Group is the globally leading company for tech solutions and fulfillment capabilities for online sales of flights. We are here to solve complexity, by connecting millions of flights and travelers across the globe, from search and selection to trip and beyond. We hold consumer online travel agency brands like Mytrip, GoToGate & Flight Network and serve exclusively Booking.com with flights. Etraveli Group has also established strategic partnerships with companies like Skyscanner, Google Flights and TUI.
Every day we strive to make the world smaller for our customers and bigger for our people. Our diverse team of more than 2500 passionate professionals is what makes us the industry's tech wonder and the best in the world at what we do. Our major offices are in Sweden (HQ), Canada, Greece, India and Poland.
Life at Etraveli Group
Depending on how you want to grow we want to listen in on your future career plan. To be able to inspire you to be your best within a fast moving industry we work hard to provide for the best prerequisites to make you feel that you belong together with us on our journey.
Do you want to be part of it?
In alignment with the growing targets and needs, we are currently on the lookout for a highly proficient Information Security Analyst to be part of our Security Team in Gothenburg.
The role
As an Information Security Analyst, within the Information Security Team, you will play a crucial role in supporting the business units implementation of goals and objectives for the Etraveli Group's global Information Security and Risk Management (ISRM). The Information Security Team is a partner to the IT management, the internal audit team as well as operation groups, and will be a representative on internal security issues as well as with customers/partners when required. By combining understanding of the company's key assets, business requirements and the ISRM program you will address residual risks and recommend security enhancements.
Key Tasks
Investigate security breaches and other cyber security incidents and determine root cause
Provide support to IT management regarding implementation of information security policies, procedures, and standards throughout the business and provide subject matter expertise on cyber threats
Deliver first level support on security requests in Business Group Programs and assist groups in risk mitigation and managing/preventing cyber incidents
Follow (and follow-up on) incident management procedures to ensure incidents are logged and mitigated
Review, update and follow-up on IT systems and policy documents
Provide regular and timely reporting on the information security status across the supported business groups
Research data security needs and requirements for current and future systems
Lead and implement the development of pragmatic solutions and the vulnerability management across Corporate Information Security
Proactively identify information security deficiencies or opportunities for improvement to better enable business security at the global level
Conduct risk analysis to assess potential security threats, vulnerabilities, and impacts, providing recommendations for mitigating risks within the organization's systems and processes.
Assist the group in achieving and maintaining compliance with relevant regulations, frameworks, and security standards to ensure alignment with industry best practices.
Requirements
This role involves handling sensitive personal and confidential information. We are looking for an individual with a high level of personal integrity and a strong sense of accountability. And also:
3+ years of experience in Information Security. Similar experience in areas such as compliance work, project management, or cybersecurity will also be positively considered.
Understanding of common standards (i.e.NIST, ISO27001 and PCI-DSS)
Excellent verbal and written communication skills in English and preferably also in Swedish
Self motivated and willing to take on challenges while adapting to an ever-changing operational environment
Meritorious
Bachelor's degree in Information Systems, Cyber Security or Computer Science. Relevant experience, education and certifications are also highly valued
Benefits
When working at Etraveli Group you will always feel that you are trusted and that you can rely on others to help you. To work together as a team and feel that you are challenged in a way that helps you evolve within your profession. You will have awesome colleagues together with whom you will solve complex problems in a fast-moving business. But not just that.
What else do we offer?
Brand New Office in the City, located in the heart of Gothenburg at Merkurhuset, close to public transport and great lunch spots
Inclusive Culture Celebrating Diversity; a vibrant team representing many nationalities and cultures as well as regular cultural events and celebrations to share traditions from around the world
Afterworks & social gatherings to unwind, socialize, and strengthen team bonds
Breakfast at the Office every morning to start the day right
Conferences, Workshops and other opportunities for personal and professional growth
Wellness Benefit; annual healthcare allowance for gym memberships, massages, or other wellness activities, as per Swedish Tax Agency guidelines.
Comprehensive Pension and Health Insurance; full coverage through partners, ensuring quick assistance in case of illness or injury.
Hackathons and Dev Weeks.
At Etraveli Group we value diversity; we pride ourselves on being a company represented by people of all different backgrounds. During hiring, we are committed to ensure equality and promote diversity in the workplace at every selection stage. As such, we provide the same opportunities for all candidates regardless of race, religion or belief, gender, nationality, ethnicity, sexual orientation, age, marital status, disability, or any other characteristic protected under any anti-discrimination law or regulation.
Welcome to Etraveli Group.
