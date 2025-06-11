Influencer Marketing Coordinator till Samsung!
Needo Recruitment Sthlm AB / Marknadsföringsjobb / Sollentuna Visa alla marknadsföringsjobb i Sollentuna
2025-06-11
, Upplands Väsby
, Järfälla
, Danderyd
, Upplands-Bro
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Needo Recruitment Sthlm AB i Sollentuna
, Täby
, Solna
, Lidingö
, Stockholm
eller i hela Sverige
About Samsung
At Samsung, we believe in building genuine connections - not just campaigns. As our Nordic Influencer Marketing Coordinator, you'll be a key part of our mission to lead with relevance, authenticity, and community. We believe in creating tailored, long-term partnerships rooted in shared values, co-creation, and passion points. From curating brand experiences and community events to coordinating high-impact campaigns, you'll help bring our influencer strategy to life across the Nordics.
About the role as Influencer Marketing Coordinator
To support the execution and coordination of Samsung's value-driven influencer marketing activities across the Nordic region - focusing on long-term partnerships, co-created campaigns, and community building.The role supports Samsung's influencer marketing across all product categories (mobile, TV, home appliances) and all Nordic markets. It involves close collaboration with agencies, content creators, and internal teams to ensure high-quality and impactful campaign execution.
Areas of responsibility
Campaign Coordination: Support the planning and execution of influencer campaigns - from product collaborations and photo shoots to brand trips and offline events.
Relationship management: Build and maintain meaningful partnerships with influencers, based on shared values and long-term collaboration.
Event & Experience Execution: Coordinate logistics for influencer activations, including brand trips, events, and other community meet-ups.
Creative Briefing: Producing campaign briefs, ensuring influencer content aligns with our brand tone, visual identity, and campaign objectives.
Community Building: Help nurture our local influencer network, ensuring they feel like a valued part of the Samsung community.
Reporting & Follow-Up: Campaign performance tracking, data collection, and recap presentations for events and activations.
Operational & Admin Support: Handle logistics, product send-outs, contracts & NDA's, invoicing, and internal coordination to ensure smooth and timely campaign delivery.
About you
Fluency in English, knowledge of an additional Nordic language is an asset
Bachelor's degree in Marketing, Communications, Media, or similar field (or equivalent experience).
Excellent organizational skills and attention to detail
2-3 years of experience in influencer marketing, events, PR, or social media
Experience with creator outreach, campaign coordination, or event logistics
Strong knowledge of the Nordic influencer landscape
Soft skills
Passion for creators, culture, and brand storytelling
Strong interpersonal and communication skills
Commercial acumen - able to interpret campaign data, evaluate ROI, and contribute to budget planning and tracking
Highly organized and detail-oriented - thrives in a fast-paced, ever-changing environment
A team player with a proactive mindset and "no task too small" attitude
Curious, creative, and eager to grow within influencer marketing
Driven by relationships, not just results - but understands how the two connect
Practical details
Salary: Fixed, monthly
Contract: ASAP - until further notice
Vacation: 30 days, no overtime pay
Notice period: 2 months, mutual Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2025-07-23 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Needo Recruitment Sthlm AB
(org.nr 559088-5884) Arbetsplats
Samsung Electronics Nordic Aktiebolag Kontakt
Amy Sten Amy@needo.se Jobbnummer
9383115