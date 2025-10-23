Industrial PhD - Vehicle Motion
Transport is at the core of modern society. Imagine using your expertise to shape sustainable transport and infrastructure solutions for the future. If you seek to make a difference on a global scale, working with next-gen technologies and the sharpest collaborative teams, then we could be a perfect match.
What will you do
We are seeking a candidate to undertake an industrial PhD project in close collaboration with Chalmers University, focusing on vehicle motion system design and control for electrified vehicles. This includes propulsion, braking, and suspension systems. You will join a highly skilled team of development and simulation engineers, working together to tackle advanced challenges efficiently.
Ideally, you hold a Master's degree in a relevant engineering field. You also have excellent collaboration skills, a proactive mindset, and a pragmatic approach to developing balanced and effective solutions.
Description Of Research Project
The project aims to develop innovative electrified wheel corners for heavy-duty vehicles, integrating advanced control algorithms and emerging actuator technologies to enhance efficiency and safety. By designing and validating prototypes, the research seeks to create a new paradigm in vehicle motion systems, supporting the transition toward cleaner, safer, and more efficient transportation solutions.
Main Responsibilities:
Your primary responsibilities will include conducting research aligned with the project objectives, publishing and presenting scientific articles, and actively engaging in technical discussions. As part of your PhD journey, you will receive specialized training through courses relevant to your research, the research project, and your future career development. Additionally, you will be expected to participate in teaching activities at the university.
Qualifications:
MSc degree in Controls Engineering, Electrical Engineering, Automotive Engineering, or a related field.
Prior industrial experience, including involvement in product development and a strong background in both hardware and software, is highly desirable.
Experience in vehicle testing and possession of a valid C-driving license will be considered a merit.
Additionally, a solid understanding of vehicle dynamics and control systems-such as suspension, propulsion, and braking systems-along with proficiency in simulation tools and programming skills, are highly valued.
Excellent oral and written proficiency in English.
Ready for the next move?
If you are ready to take on this exciting challenge and make a significant impact, we encourage you to apply and join us in shaping the future of Vehicle Motion at Volvo Group!
For questions about the process, contact Erik Lindberg, Talent Acquisition Partner, at erik.lindberg.3@volvo.com
For questions about the PhD, contact either hiring manager Carl-Johan Rundqvist (cr), Group Manager Suspension Control, at carl-johan.cr.rundqvist@volvo.com
or PhD Supervisor Esteban Gelso, at esteban.gelso@volvo.com
.
Last application date: 1 October 2025
Who we are and what we believe in
We are committed to shaping the future landscape of efficient, safe, and sustainable transport solutions. Fulfilling our mission creates countless career opportunities for talents across the group's leading brands and entities.
Applying to this job offers you the opportunity to join Volvo Group. Every day, you will be working with some of the sharpest and most creative brains in our field to be able to leave our society in better shape for the next generation. We are passionate about what we do, and we thrive on teamwork. We are almost 100,000 people united around the world by a culture of care, inclusiveness, and empowerment.
Group Trucks Technology are seeking talents to help design sustainable transportation solutions for the future. As part of our team, you'll help us by engineering exciting next-gen technologies and contribute to projects that determine new, sustainable solutions. Bring your love of developing systems, working collaboratively, and your advanced skills to a place where you can make an impact. Join our design shift that leaves society in good shape for the next generation.
