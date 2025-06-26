Industrial Engineer to Production Development
2025-06-26
Passionate about making ideas a reality? Join our welcoming world of tech and let your ideas soar.
Production Development is an organisation with approximately 60 employees, and now growing. Therefor, we are now looking for a open minded person to join Industrial Engineering. This is a new group, in the start of establish ourselves in the organisation.
Your role
You will be a part of a team that is responsible for production development at Saab Surveillance. The Production Developments four key responsibilities are Industrial engineering, Production engineering, Test design and Test Infrastructure. We are responsible for alignment regarding manufacturing set up, development of new products and test equipment including the support of manufacturing production engineering. Your assignment includes manufacturing plans, i.e.: design for assembly, lead time calculations, value stream mapping & FMEA and production flow & layout planning. Your main responsibilities also includes:
* Development of production setups
* Development of production methods and processes
* Taking responsibility for investments and business cases
* Participate or lead implementation of new digital solutions
You will also be involved in cross-functional assignments together with areas such as Manufacturing, Product Development, Customer Projects and Businesses Intelligence.
Your profile
To thrive in this role, we believe that you are a person with your own drive and desire to succeed, but you also need to be able to co-operate with other team members. High demands are placed on your communication skills and flexibility.
We need you to take overall technical responsibility within our industrialization process when new products are introduced in our production and if necessary create new production lines.
Required skills:
* Master or Bachelor degree within areas such as Production, Manufacturing, Logistics and Industrial Engineering
* Excellent communication skills in both Swedish and English, verbal and written
* Competence in software's like Microsoft Office 365, JIRA
* General interest of technical products and solutions
Desired skills:
* Knowledge in FMEA and simulation tools such as DES
* Experience of CAD software
* Experience with working in ERP/PLM-systems (such as IFS)
* Open to learn new software's and tools
It is meritorious if you have experience from industry 4.0 with special focus on digitalization and automatization of production processes or/and experience from working with smart factories and connected production enviroments.
This position requires that you pass a security vetting based on the current regulations around/of security protection. For positions requiring security clearance additional obligations on citizenship may apply.
What you will be part of
Behind our innovations stand the people who make them possible. Brave pioneers and curious minds. Everyday heroes and inventive troubleshooters. Those who share deep knowledge and those who explore sky-high. And everyone in between.
Joining us means making an impact together, contributing in our own unique ways. From crafting complex code and building impressive defence and security solutions to simply sharing a coffee with a colleague, every action counts. We encourage you to take on challenges, to create smart inventions and grow in our friendly and tech-savvy workspace. We have a solid mission to keep people and society safe.
Saab is a leading defence and security company with an enduring mission, to help nations keep their people and society safe. Empowered by its 25 500 talented people, Saab constantly pushes the boundaries of technology to create a safer and more sustainable world.
Saab designs, manufactures and maintains advanced systems in aeronautics, weapons, command and control, sensors and underwater systems. Saab is headquartered in Sweden. It has major operations all over the world and is part of the domestic defence capability of several nations. Read more about us here
Kindly observe that this is an ongoing recruitment process and that the position might be filled before the closing date of the advertisement.
If you are interested in what benefits you can take part of as an employee at Saab in Sweden, you can read more about them here Ersättning
