Indian Tandoori Cook
Urban Turban AB / Kockjobb / Malmö Visa alla kockjobb i Malmö
2025-05-07
, Burlöv
, Lomma
, Staffanstorp
, Vellinge
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Urban Turban AB i Malmö
Urban Turban is looking for a Tandoori cook with experience with Tandoori grill and currys. We are located in Malmö.
Job Responsibilities
As a chef with us, you will be responsible for:
Planning and cooking dishes according to our menu.
Preparing raw materials and ensuring high quality of the food.
Participating in the development of new dishes and menus.
Ensuring that hygiene and safety rules are followed in the kitchen.
Collaborating with the rest of the kitchen team and other staff.
Qualifications
We are looking for you who:
Have experience as a chef, preferably in Indian food, vegetarian food.
Have knowledge of and interest in Indian cuisine.
Are creative, meticulous and have an eye for detail.
Are stress-resistant and can work at a high pace.
Have good teamwork skills and a positive attitude.
We offer
An inspiring workplace with the opportunity to develop as a chef.
A wonderful team that supports each other.
Opportunity to be involved in creating menus and contribute your own ideas. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2025-07-31
E-post: urbanturban@urbanturban.nu Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Urban Turban AB
(org.nr 559334-4814) Jobbnummer
9326542