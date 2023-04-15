Incident Manager
Who are we?
Volvo Cars is a company on a mission; to bring traditional car manufacturing into a connected, sustainable and smart future.
Since 1927, we have been a brand known for our commitment to safety, creating innovative cars that make life less complicated for our consumers. In 2010, we decided to transform our business, resulting in a totally new generation of cars and technologies, as well as steady growth and record sales. Today, we're expanding our global footprint in Europe, China and the US, and we're on the lookout for new talent.
We are constantly pushing our own skills and abilities to drive change in the automobile industry like never before. We are looking for innovative, committed people to join us in this endeavour and create safe, sustainable and connected cars. We believe in the power of people and will challenge and support you to reach your full potential. Join us and be part of Volvo Cars' journey into the future.
Would you like to join us on our mission in constantly growing into more markets globally and improving the online sales on existing markets? Excellent, then we would like you to join our Commercial Digital Market Support Team as Commercial Digital Incident Manager.
What's in it for you?
In this role you will have the opportunity to take on a support lead role for service/component development teams including operational stability and continuous improvements. The role includes troubleshooting and solving incidents in relation to Global Online Experience. You will get the chance to support CD agents with knowledge and take ownership in the handover from projects and development teams to establish their support. You will also monitor the incidents related to online experience and manage workload in their respective queues
Who you are:
In order to thrive in this role we believe that you are customer oriented and are a person that enjoys stakeholder management. You are comfortable in being highly responsive and believe that communication is key. We believe that team collaboration is important to you and that you are self-motivated, flexible and innovative.
What you'll bring:
• Bachelor's Degree in Computer Science/Engineering or equivalent relevant experience
• ServiceNow and experience with monitoring tools is an advantage
• Familiar with troubleshooting
• Fluent in English
How to learn more and apply
Questions about the role can be sent to recruiting manager Malin Smith at malin.smith.2@volvocars.com
. For questions regarding the recruitment process, please contact Senior Recruiter, Sara Zinad at sara.zinad@volvocars.com
. Please note that applications via email will not be accepted. We want your application no later than the 15th of April 2023. Ersättning
