Image Advisor
Looklet AB / Formgivarjobb / Stockholm Visa alla formgivarjobb i Stockholm
2024-09-17
At Looklet, we're all about the image - and we're currently seeking an analytical problem-solver with an extra eye for detail to join our Image Control & Production team. You'll for sure thrive in this role if you're a curious self-starter with a creative and solution-oriented mindset, who enjoys delivering exceptional service and approaches daily tasks with structure and thoroughness.
About the position
Your main responsibilities will be to handle post-production requests from our clients in a timely and professional manner. This means working closely as a bridge between our clients and external Production Departments, to ensure on-point quality, client satisfaction, and on-time delivery. In this position, you will collaborate with people specialised in software development, hardware construction, photography, and more that is behind the Looklet magic.As an Image Advisor & Trainer, your main scope of work will include:
Quality controlling production imagery
Management of image quality-related requests and feedback from our clients via our internal software
Standardize and optimize image retouch workflows
Assembling feedback and training material for our production departments as well as planning and executing training
Tracking and analysing performance data
The role is a temporary position of 9 months, with good possibilities of a permanent extension and further development in the Image Control Team.
Your Profile
As a person, you have the ability to evaluate different situations and foresee the consequences of your decisions further down the line. You are someone who does not wait for tasks but actively seeks out opportunities for improvement in the product and the company. You understand that everyone contributes to the team effort and feels ownership of the product. You're also a good colleague with a positive attitude and the ability to handle challenges in a constructive way.
What we are looking for
Proficiency in working non-destructively in Photoshop
Experience in single, cross-functional, or client-facing projects
Basic user skills in the Google Suite (sheets, slides, forms, etc.)
Great communication skills in English, both written and verbal
We also find it exciting if you have experience working with retouch or experience working with outsourced partners and/or international clients. Experience working in first/second line support is also meriting.
About Looklet
At Looklet, we challenge traditional e-commerce photography by combining technology, fashion, and photography to create a unique solution. We are a B2B company with world-leading, high-end fashion e-commerce retailers as our clients.
We believe that the true benefits of working at Looklet, except for the role itself, are our small but effective teams where everyone has the opportunity to be heard and grow. The vibe is innovative; the attitude is can-do; the environment is fast-paced and international; and the people are warm, supportive, and prestigeless.
We believe that you will like working at Looklet if you enjoy collaboration, like to get creative, and never settle - because we are always on the move!
Miscellaneous
Reporting to: Chief Operating Officer
Start date: Late November or early December 2024
Extent: 100% (full time) Temporary position of 9 months
Location: Södermalm, Stockholm, Sweden
Remote status: Hybrid (Availability to work on-site on demand is required)
Recruitment Process
In this recruitment, we collaborate with Alva Labs - a modern test tool that allows us to look beyond the CV from the start to find the perfect fit for this role. Once you have sent in your application, you will automatically receive a link to a personality test and a logical test. Both take about 15-20 minutes to complete. Ersättning
Lön enligt överenskommelse Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2025-03-06 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Looklet AB
(org.nr 556773-6854) Arbetsplats
Looklet Jobbnummer
8906091