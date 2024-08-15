Idam Project Manager
2024-08-15
InfoURGE AB is looking for an IDAM Project Manager, and the role comes with an attractive salary and benefits package, including the opportunity to be part of a positive and diverse workplace culture. As an IDAM Project Manager Do you have project management experience, and are you seeking a new opportunity?
Primary skills:
• Risk Assessment, IDAM,
• CA Siteminder (CA Identity Suite),
• IDAM,
• Cyberark,
• IDAM, IBM Security Identity manager(ISIM), IDAM,Okta, IDAM,Oracle Access Manager(OAM),IDAM,
• Oracle Identity Manager(OIM),
• IDAM,Ping/Federate,IDAM,
• Sailpoint,
• Infrastructure Security,
• SuccessFactor Okta Integration is must
Responsibilities:
A day in the life of an
1. As part of the Curve And Edges consulting team, your primary role would be to get to the heart of customer issues, diagnose problem areas, design innovative solutions and facilitate deployment resulting in client delight.
2. You will develop a proposal by owning parts of the proposal document and by giving inputs in solution design based on areas of expertise.
3. You will plan the activities of configuration, configure the product as per the design, conduct conference room pilots and will assist in resolving any queries related to requirements and solution design
4. You will conduct solution/product demonstrations, POC/Proof of Technology workshops and prepare effort estimates which suit the customer budgetary requirements and are in line with organization's financial guidelines
5. Actively lead small projects and contribute to unit-level and organizational initiatives with an objective of providing high quality value adding solutions to customers. If you think you fit right in to help our clients navigate their next in their digital transformation journey, this is the place for you!
6. Also, you will be involved in significant stakeholder engagement at central and local site level, planning and delivery, and reporting on a day-to-day and key milestone/deliverable basis.
Sista dag att ansöka är 2024-09-14
E-mail: rishi.k@infourgetechnologies.co.uk
Rishi Khedkar rishi.k@infourgetechnologies.co.uk
