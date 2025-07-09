ICT Support Technician

inventYOU AB / Supportteknikerjobb / Upplands Väsby
2025-07-09


inventYOU is seeking a versatile IT Support Technician with strong troubleshooting abilities and testing skills. In this role, you'll handle day-to-day IT support, manage systems, and contribute to testing system updates and improvements. You'll be key in maintaining seamless operations and ensuring quality.
If you're problem-solving driven, tech-savvy, and ready for a dynamic role, we'd love to hear from you!

