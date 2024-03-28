ICT Senior Service Desk Engineer
Ascom (Sweden) AB / Supportteknikerjobb / Göteborg Visa alla supportteknikerjobb i Göteborg
2024-03-28
, Mölndal
, Partille
, Kungälv
, Lerum
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Ascom (Sweden) AB i Göteborg
, Helsingborg
, Lund
, Malmö
, Gotland
eller i hela Sverige
We are looking for...
An ICT Senior Service Desk Engineer with an appetite to learn and with a willingness to delve into details when problem solving. A skilled professional who enjoys working on a variety of systems and with people at all levels of the organization. As an ICT Senior Service Desk Engineer you will be joining ICT Operations and Support in our Gothenburg office. Please note this is predominantly an onsite position.
Main focus of this role is to deliver friendly and efficient service, advice and technical support to Ascom's own personnel. In this role you will work broadly in IT and user support, and more specifically with frameworks and tools such as Windows OS, Microsoft 365, network technologies and other global platforms. You will administer permissions and rights in Active Directory, so it is important that you have experience in this area as well.You will be working with our internal systems making certain that end users within Ascom are supported as well as ensuring that Ascom's communication systems, security systems, centralized storage and server platforms are operative, continuously developed and secured. Please note that this role does not involve working with our own proprietary products or systems.
You will balance your time between service desk and infrastructure tasks in the Gothenburg data center. You will also participate in an on-call rotation every 6-7 weeks to support our critical systems with troubleshooting. In this role you will be reporting to Global ICT Infrastructure Manager.
Our Ideal Candidate has ...
BS degree in Computer Science, Information Technology, Information Systems, or related technical discipline Certifications MCSE or Microsoft Azure Administrator
3+ years working knowledge and experience with Azure environments and configuration and administration of physical and virtual servers (i.e. Dell & HPE hardware, VMware & Hyper-V Hypervisors) in a data center environment.
Good knowledge and competence within the area of LAN, WAN, WiFi and TCP/IP based communication platforms
Good knowledge within the area of Cyber Security including firewalls, reverse proxies, load balancing systems and certificate infrastructure.
Deep competence with Office365, Microsoft Teams, and SharePoint Online platforms.
Deep competence within the areas of Microsoft AD, Entra (Azure) AD, Azure Administration, Azure governance, Azure Identity as well as client/server computing and networking in an international multi-site corporate IT environment.
Good competence within the area of virtualization technologies, storage, and underlying hardware platforms.
Good competence within the area of DNS management, internal as well as external.
Ability to speak English fluently as well as to, within the competence area of this position, write general and technical documents.
Ability to conversational Swedish.
Ability to work alone as well as to co-operate with others both inside and outside the team and the company.
Being a team player, eager to grow and taking ownership (sometimes even outside of mentioned accountabilities).
Last but not least, you have good interpersonal skills, and you are comfortable communicating with people from all levels and backgrounds.
What we offer you...
Dynamic team
A company you can take pride in.
Inspiring and collaborative colleagues.
Abundant opportunities for personal and professional growth.
The chance to work with cutting-edge technology in the healthcare industry.
We are...
Ascom is a global solutions provider focused on Healthcare ICT and mobile workflow solutions. Headquartered in Switzerland, our business spans across 18 countries, and has been supporting the healthcare industry for 160 years by providing them with technology to enable them to support their communities.
Our systems are used in over 12,000 hospitals worldwide and handle more than 800 million alerts each year (over 2 million alerts a day!). Our solutions positively impact the lives of everyone who visits 1 of the hospitals or care-homes we work with.
Together we can make a difference in the lives of the people who benefit from our technology. Ersättning
Lön enligt överenskommelse Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2024-09-14 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Ascom (Sweden) AB
(org.nr 556336-6292), http://ascom.com Arbetsplats
Ascom Kontakt
Marja Tingelöf marja.tingelof@ascom.com Jobbnummer
8574977