Icehotel - Guest Service Agent
Icehotel AB / Receptionistjobb / Kiruna Visa alla receptionistjobb i Kiruna
2026-04-19
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Take the opportunity to grow with us at Icehotel - one of Sweden's top attractions, year after year recognized as a dream destination by people from all over the world. A hotel built from snow and ice from the Torne River, featuring art created by selected artists who have traveled here from across the globe. The operation includes traditional hotel rooms and cabins, Icehotel 365 - a hotel at night and an art gallery during the day - as well as our winter hotel made of snow and ice, open from mid-December to mid-April.
We are passionate about creating life-enriching experiences, and we live in harmony with nature in everything we do. We organize nature-based activities and culinary dining experiences both in-house and in collaboration with carefully selected partners, complementing the ice art.
We are looking for a Guest Service Agent who are ready to take care of our guests and ensure they have an amazing experience at ICEHOTEL.
Your responsibilities include:
Handling bookings, check-in and check-out guests
Selling entrance tickets to ICEHOTEL
Handling and distributing sleeping bags and equipment
Cleaning and maintaining ice rooms
Keeping the facility organized and tidy
Sales: shop, light snacks, and beverages
Luggage handling and transportation
Providing instructions on how to sleep in cold conditions
Basic reception duties
Various errands by car within the area
Who are you?
We are looking for someone who is genuinely service-minded, positive, and solution-oriented. You enjoy working in a team, are flexible, and take initiative. Previous experience in reception, customer service, or sales is an advantage.
Very good knowledge of Swedish and English - both spoken and written
Category B driver's license
Employment:
A full-time position (80-100%) with 6 month probation time. Working hours include days, evenings, weekends, and public holidays (you will work most weekends).
Start: May-June, or according to agreement.
We offer:
Staff accommodation
The opportunity to try sleeping one night for free in an ice room
Discounts on both hotel and restaurant for family and friends
The chance to try our unique activities, such as a Northern Lights snowmobile safari
Application:
Submit your application via our application system. The position may be filled before the application deadline - don't wait to apply!
For employment, you must be a citizen of an EU country or have a valid work permit in Sweden.
We look forward to hearing from you - a warm welcome with your application! Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-04-30 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett deltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Icehotel AB
(org.nr 556234-7426)
981 91 JUKKASJÄRVI (NORRBOTTENS) Körkort
För detta jobb krävs körkort. Arbetsplats
Icehotel Jobbnummer
9862819