IAM Senior Specialist

We offer you
At Fortum, we believe in a better future and want to be involved in shaping it. Our workplace is a safe place, both physically and mentally. You will grow with professional colleagues, being trusted and free to challenge yourself. We offer comprehensive benefits, flexible working hours, and hybrid work model to support your productivity, development and wellbeing. We are committed to build diverse teams where everyone feels included and is treated equally.
More information about our culture and benefits can be found here.
Interested?
Submit your application latest on 14th of September. We start contacting suitable candidates already during the application period. If you have questions and would like to hear more about the position, please contact Hiring Manager Petri at petri.miettinen@fortum.com
.
Contact details to union representatives in Sweden can be found on the bottom of this page.
To be selected for the position, the applicant must go through background clearance and a health examination including drug testing.
We are Fortum
Fortum is a Nordic energy company. We generate and deliver reliable energy to our
customers and the Nordic energy system while at the same time helping industries
decarbonise their processes and grow. Our core operations comprise efficient and best-inclass low-carbon power generation, customer services, and heating and cooling. Fortum's
power generation is already 99% from renewable or nuclear sources with one of the
lowest specific CO2-emissions in Europe. We are guided by our ambitious SBTi-validated
emission reduction targets on our way towards net-zero by 2040. For our ~4,500
employees, we commit to be a safe and inspiring workplace. Fortum's share is listed on
Nasdaq Helsinki. fortum.com
We're looking for a new team member to join our IAM and M365 squad in the CloudOps & Platform Engineering team. If you enjoy working with identity platforms, Microsoft 365, and cloud technologies, and want to help build secure and scalable services, this could be a great fit.You can work from our offices in Espoo, Solna, or Wroclaw. We also offer flexible hybrid work options.
About the role
You'll be part of a team that runs Fortum's identity and collaboration platforms. Your work will cover areas like identity lifecycle, access governance, privileged access, and Microsoft hybrid identity and Exchange environments.You'll help improve workflows, support business needs, and make sure our services are secure and reliable. Expect a mix of development, operations, and teamwork.
Why this role is exciting? This is a hands-on technical role where you'll be actively involved in building, maintaining, and improving Fortum's identity and collaboration platforms. You'll work directly with technologies that support access governance and privileged access management. You'll also be working with Microsoft Entra ID, Active Directory, and Exchange, contributing to automation and integration efforts using scripting and cloud-native tools.You'll be solving real problems and making a tangible impact. Whether it's streamlining identity lifecycle processes, improving security controls, or troubleshooting hybrid identity setups, your work will help shape how Fortum's employees access and collaborate across services.You'll be part of a team that values initiative, collaboration, and continuous improvement. If you enjoy rolling up your sleeves and making things work better, this is a great opportunity to grow your skills and help build Fortum's digital foundation.
About you
We're open to different backgrounds, but here are some things that would help you succeed:
* You're comfortable working in English, both written and spoken.
* You've worked with IAM, IGA, or PAM tools and understand how to manage identity lifecycle and access controls.
* You know your way around Microsoft identity platforms like Active Directory and Entra ID, and you're familiar with scripting in PowerShell or shell.
* You understand Linux, networking, and cloud environments like AWS, Azure, or on-prem.
* Experience with ITSM tools is a plus.
