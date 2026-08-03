Hydraulic Grab Operator (m/f/x)
Sverige Bauer Gl AB / Maskinförarjobb / Göteborg Visa alla maskinförarjobb i Göteborg
2026-08-03
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For our special foundation construction project in Gothenburg, we are looking for a committed and passionate
Hydraulic Grab Operator (m/f/x)
Your tasks:
Operating BAUER hydraulic grab and ancillary equipment as required according to site and field conditions
Assisting in setting up BAUER machines and ancillary equipment
Ensuring that our machinery is used professionally according to high-quality standards as well as health, safety and environment (HSE) standards
Reporting all important events, e.g. machine and equipment maintenance as well as unanticipated field changes, to the supervisor and ideally suggest possible solutions
Performing and documenting pre/post-shift inspections and report all work activities
Assisting mechanics with their maintenance services and any other repairs required on the foundation equipment
Your profile:
Several years of experience in operating hydraulic clamshell grabs
Training or education in operating construction machinery, e.g. apprenticeship or professional training
Ability to work independently and in teams of international composition
Ability to communicate in English, both oral and written
We offer you:
Exciting roles in an international successful Group
A corporate culture that connects people
Quick adoption of responsibility in innovative projects Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-08-14
E-post: alexander.huber@bauer.de Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Sverige Bauer Gl AB
(org.nr 559189-7813), https://www.bauer.de/bauer_group/career/jobs.html
Pusterviksgatan 1 (visa karta
)
413 30 GÖTEBORG Arbetsplats
Bauer Group Kontakt
Alexander Huber alexander.huber@bauer.de +498252971636 Jobbnummer
10020214