HW engineer
2023-09-14
If you are experienced in electronic and pcb design and passionate about making a difference; then we have the assignments you are looking for.
As a HW Engineer at Tecmika, you get to work with complex solutions. You will analyze and develop the proof of concept in Electronics for our customers. This means that you are skilled in communicating the business benefits of electronics; you are also able to suggest technical solutions for the customer's environment and infrastructure; and we like you to be able to involve the customer's own developers in the design process.
At Tecmika, you will have the opportunity to learn new things, share knowledge with highly competent colleagues and build a career as a specialist.
WHO YOU ARE
• Can translate and create a design based on specifications for both schematic and layout
• Have an excellent experience in one or more of the CAD tools such as Altium, PADS, ALLEGRO CADENCE, MENTOR GRAPHICS etc
• Have an understanding for the standard in different fields such as Medtech, Consumer, IoT and Automotive product
• Knowledge and hands on experience in hardware.
• Have a minimum of 6 of years of experience
• Have at least a Bachelor degree in a relevant field of study
• A people person who does not see work as a 40-hour thing, but as the adventure it is
• A team player and can share experience with others
• Have a strong interest for technology
Ideally, you are:-
Curious
Interested in technology in general.
You welcome challenging tasks
Enjoy problem-solving.
Good communication skills - both verbally and in writing
ABOUT US
We are a consultancy firm that supports organizations and associations in the advanced change. With an interesting blend of capability in IT, plan, correspondence, and the board, we foster inventive that contribute with high business an incentive for our clients. Så ansöker du
