Hvdc System Design Project Manager
Hitachi Energy Sweden AB / Elektronikjobb / Ludvika
2026-01-27
The opportunity
Would you like to join our excellent team of Sub-Project Managers in HVDC System Engineering organization and have an impact on the goals and future business opportunities?
Then you may become one of our great colleagues and take on responsibility in a stimulating work environment. Together with the team you will work in cross-functional project groups to design and develop HVDC systems. Working with us will offer you to grow your network internationally and open a multitude of career possibilities based on your interests and ambitions.
We are interested to learn more about you and what you can contribute with so don't hesitate to apply even though you don't meet all requirements.
"We are proud of our achievements and what we see in Power Systems around the world now is exciting and challenging. As HVDC System Design Project Manager, you will be an important player in Hitachi Energy HVDC Execution team where leadership, efficiency, innovations and digitalization are key success factors. This is your chance to make a difference and be part of Green Energy Transition"- Amara Raja Galli Manager HVDC System Design Project Management
How you'll make an impact
Supporting projects and tenders for HVDC System Design - managing the scope, budget and schedule while ensuring quality requirements are met.
Interface with other departments in HVDC organization, representing your System Design team in project and tender meetings and discussions, also representing System Design in customer meetings.
Participate in technical design reviews and in technical problem solving.
Responsible for the technical coordination of System Design deliveries as well as managing the risks and identifying opportunities to reduce time and cost while ensuring quality requirements are met.
When you feel comfortable in the role you get the opportunity to manage complex projects on your own. In other words, your ambition is the foundation for your development opportunities!
Living Hitachi Energy's Leadership Pillars as a leader which means live our vision, work together, deliver promises, and develop people.
Your background
You hold a Master's or Bachelor's Degree in Engineering preferably in Electric Power Engineering or Electrical Engineering. HVDC system design knowledge is considered an asset.
You have good communication- and interpersonal skills.
You enjoy working in diverse and multicultural teams and are interested to share your experiences and knowledge with your colleagues as well as learn from them.
You are a flexible leader that enjoy problem solving and work in a structured way.
Fluency in English, additional languages are considered an asset.
Preferably, you have project management experience from working in engineering and are familiar with managing system delivery projects or tenders. HVDC system design project management experience is considered an asset.
What we offer
Collective agreement
Flexible working time
Health care and wellness allowance
Fantastic career possibilities within Hitachi Energy both within Sweden and globally
Mentor to support you throughout onboard phase
Various trainings and education supporting employee development Diversified company with over 70+ nationalities working in Sweden
Supplementary compensation for parental leave
Employee Benefit Portal with thousands of discounts and perks
More about us
Are you ready for a new exciting challenge? Does the above description sound like you? Applications will be reviewed on an ongoing basis, so don't delay - apply today!
Recruiting Manager Amara Raja-Galli, amara.raja-g@hitachienergy.com
will answer your questions about the position. Union representatives - Sveriges Ingenjörer: Mikael Hjort, +46 107-38 29 86; Unionen: Fredrik Holmgren, +46 107-38 21 85; Ledarna: Frank Hollstedt, +46 107-38 70 43. Questions can be directed to Talent Acquisition Partner Magnus Rönnholm, magnus.ronnholm@hitachienergy.com Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-07-25 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Hitachi Energy Sweden AB
(org.nr 556029-7029) Arbetsplats
Hitachi Energy, Ludvika Jobbnummer
9708178