Hvdc Lead Engineer Plants
2025-12-22
The opportunity
The Lead Engineering Plants team is part of engineering at HVDC, with a leading technical role and overall responsibility for our Plants and Civil design solutions for onshore stations and offshore wind platforms, ensuring strategic technical decisions for optimal solutions. You coordinate with various departments to oversee the design and placement of equipment, manage systems, and ensure quality and process adherence. You lead your team, manage technical risks, and represent Plants in customer meetings and meetings with partners. Your role is crucial in balancing leadership, technical oversight, and coordination to achieve project success in our tenders and projects. With great collaboration and diverse backgrounds, we are excited to welcome you to join us in our global team!
"Are you ready to become a part of a group with technical leaders with a passion for supporting our engineering teams and leading them forward? We have a big interface with many different functions. Plants are the bridge from engineering to site and as a Lead Engineer Plants you are needed to drive and to be transparent about the design solution and its impact on projects for a greener future."
• Kamilla Sommarsjö - Global Head HVDC Lead Engineers Plants
This position is based in Ludvika, Västerås or Gothenburg (Sweden)
How you'll make an impact
Be a positive Technical Leader for your Plants and Civil team and interfaces.
Primary contact for communication of technical matters to partners and customers.
Drive our vision, technical deliverables and work closely with technical leads, project managers and interface managers to complete engineering activities in the tenders and projects.
Provide technical support for installation and commissioning activities.
Drive our base design, read and understand the customers specifications and act strategic for the best overall HVDC technical solution of Plants and Civil for land stations and/or offshore platforms.
Technical coordination with Plants' departments: Electromechanical design (overall HVDC station design with placement of equipment in CAD layouts), Station auxiliary power (incl cables between HVDC equipment, auxiliary transformers, diesels, batteries), Civil design and Auxiliary systems (incl fire system, climate system, security system) and its interfaces.
Lead the team and make sure we follow processes, handle technical risks, and fulfil quality and safety requirements.
Your background
You have an academic degree in Engineering (for example Electrical engineering or another similar area).
5+ years of experience in a similar lead role is required. Experience working with HVDC is a big plus but not required. Also, similar experience in the energy field, electrical power, electromechanical design, auxiliary power design or civil design for large projects and similar business as sub stations, high voltage products or offshore wind connections is a plus.
You are an engaged, ambitious, and driven person that thrives in a constantly changing environment and who enjoys collaboration with employees, peers, and beyond.
You understand technical topics and can easily understand HVDC, have a strong sense of responsibility, and when needed, you are comfortable with taking decisions for your team.
Fluent in English, both speaking and writing, is required since you will be part of a global team and work with people in different countries. Other languages are a great advantage.
As a person, you have a passion for people and technology, are strong in decision making and have the right inner drive and self-management skills to take on full responsibility for your scope.
What we offer
Collective agreement.
Flexible working hours.
Health care and wellness allowance.
Fantastic career possibilities within Hitachi Energy both within Sweden and globally.
Mentor to support you throughout onboard phase.
Various training and education supporting employee development .
Diversified company with over 70+ nationalities working in Sweden.
Supplementary compensation for parental leave.
Employee Benefit Portal with thousands of discounts and perks.
More about us
Are you ready for a new exciting challenge? Does the above description sound like you? Welcome to apply now! Applications will be reviewed on an ongoing basis, so don't delay - apply today!
We are hiring for multiple positions.
Recruiting Manager Kamilla Sommarsjö, kamilla.sommarsjo@hitachienergy.com
