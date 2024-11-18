Hvdc Category Specialist
Hitachi Energy Sweden AB / Civilingenjörsjobb / Ludvika Visa alla civilingenjörsjobb i Ludvika
2024-11-18
, Smedjebacken
, Ljusnarsberg
, Fagersta
, Säter
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Hitachi Energy Sweden AB i Ludvika
, Smedjebacken
, Västerås
, Solna
, Stockholm
eller i hela Sverige
The Opportunity
Join Our Innovative HVDC Team as a Category Specialist! Are you ready to enhance your career journey? HVDC Supply Chain is seeking a dedicated Category Specialist to drive our global sourcing initiatives.
HVDC is a business unit within Hitachi Energy, headquarters in Ludvika, Sweden, which develops, manufactures and sells DC transmission systems on a global market. HVDC technology is used to transmit electricity over long distances and for power transmission via submarine cables. It is also used to connect power systems.
We are now looking for an engaging and driven person to join the Supply Chain Management team in HVDC as a Category Specialist. As a Category Specialist, you support the development and implementation of sourcing strategies in close alignment with the Category Manager. You will also be a part of the daily operational work with suppliers and other functions within HVDC. For this role it requires that you are unpretentious for the job requires that you need to do everything from strategies work to material follow-up to working with your material in our ERP system (SAP).
This is a role with many interfaces and interesting work tasks, and you will get great opportunities for learning and development. Our team culture is flexible, transparent, and cooperative, and since you will have many international interfaces, you will get the opportunity to build strong international contacts both internally within HVDC and with our suppliers. If you are interested in this opportunity, welcome with your application!
How you'll make an impact
You will work hand-in-hand with project teams and internal stakeholders to bring strategies defined during the tendering phase to life.
You will engage in diverse projects, executing strategies with agility and precision.
Contribute to a growing Supply Chain team, where your role will evolve and develop along-side the company.
Work closely with our suppliers to gain the best possible supplier performance
Follow up on activities and deliveries with our suppliers
You will drive daily operational work with suppliers and other functions within HVDC
Support the global Category Management team with operational tasks such as planning, procurement, negotiations, secure supply in challenging situations
Your background
An experienced professional, ready to hit the ground running. This is not an entry-level position.
You have an academic degree in a relevant field: Engineering, Business & Administration, or Supply Chain Management or equivalent work experience.
Experience from strategic and tactical Supply Chain Management
A collaborative team player with a passion for strategic sourcing and supply chain management.
Coordinate SCM activities from projects to manufacturing and suppliers
Knowledge of SAP MM Module
Well versed with MS Office and Power BI tools
Business skills, decision making, and problem-solving skills
Eager to bring your unique perspective and contribute to a dynamic, growing team.
Fluency in English, both written and spoken
What we offer
Collective agreement
Flexible working time
Health care and wellness allowance
Fantastic career possibilities within Hitachi Energy both within Sweden and globally
Mentor to support you throughout onboard phase
Various trainings and education supporting employee development
Diversified company with over 70+ nationalities working in Sweden
Supplementary compensation for parental leave
Employee Benefit Portal with thousands of discounts and perks
More about us
Our flexible working practices help you optimize personal and business performance while creating an environment where all employees can develop their skills and grow.
More information: Recruiting Manager Jonas Olsson, jonas.olsson@hitachienergy.com
, will answer your questions about the position. Union representatives - Sveriges Ingenjörer: Mikael Hjort, +46 107-38 29 86; Unionen: Fredrik Holmgren, +46 107-38 21 85; Ledarna: Frank Hollstedt, +46 107-38 70 43. All other questions can be directed to Talent Acquisition Partner Renee Lundgren, renee.lundgren@hitachienergy.com
.
Don't hesitate - apply today and let us learn more about you and the unique contributions you can bring to our team! Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2025-05-16 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Hitachi Energy Sweden AB
(org.nr 556029-7029)
771 80 LUDVIKA Arbetsplats
Hitachi Energy, Ludvika Jobbnummer
9015867