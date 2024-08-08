Human-AI Synergy Coordinator
2024-08-08
, Solna
, Lidingö
, Sundbyberg
, Danderyd
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Think Alignment AB i Stockholm
Human-AI Synergy Coordinator - Think Alignment AB
Company: Think Alignment AB
Role: Human-AI Synergy Coordinator
Location: Remote
Municipality: Stockholm
Employment Type: Full-time
Duration: Permanent
At Think Alignment, we believe in the power of AI and human collaboration to transform ideas into successful projects. Our mission is to turn user ideas into detailed project plans, providing time and cost estimates, and ensuring seamless execution with the help of AI and human experts.
The Position
We are looking for a Human-AI Synergy Coordinator to join our team and help drive the development and implementation of our Projectica AI Assistant. In this role, you will work closely with SWEs, and human virtual assistants to create and manage project descriptions, ensuring they are accurate and comprehensive.
As a Human-AI Synergy Coordinator, you will:
Improve the AI Assistant flow for refining project plans, asking relevant follow-up questions to ensure completeness, using Python.
Build a frontend utilizing Node.js and MySQL
Implements methods for evaluating project feasibility, considering complexity, cost, and ethical considerations.
Oversee project execution, coordinating between AI tools and human virtual assistants.
Manage regular reviews of project progress, ensuring quality and timely delivery.
Document project processes and outcomes to train the AI Assistant for future tasks.
Contribute to the continuous improvement of the Projectica platform by gathering user feedback and suggesting enhancements.
What We Offer
Be part of an innovative team that is at the forefront of AI and human collaboration.
Opportunities for professional growth and skill development.
A flexible, hybrid working environment.
A chance to make a significant impact on how projects are managed and executed.
Skills & Requirements:
Master's Degree in Computer Science or related field
Experience coordinating human and AI resources
Experience with developing agentic AI, with frameworks such as AutoGPT, BabyAGI or other adjacent experience.
Expertise in managing end-to-end machine learning projects
Proficient in AWS, Azure, TensorFlow, PyTorch
Advanced programming skills: Python, SQL, Java, C#, HTML, CSS, JavaScript, TypeScript, C, Matlab, R
Development experience: React, Node.js, .Net, Vue, Next.js, Spring, Django
Familiar with Git, MySQL, MongoDB, Linux, AWS, Azure
Location: The position is hybrid, the office is based in Stockholm
