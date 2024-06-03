HSE specialist
The battery industry is growing rapidly and is constantly expanding! Our client in Skellefteå works with clean rooms for the testing of batteries for the automotive industry and is now seeking several HSE Specialists to ensure all safety and environmental standards are met. Are you familiar with ISO standards such as ISO 45001 and have experience in occupational health and safety? Do you have a structured approach and a strong sense of responsibility? Then this might be the perfect role for you!
About the role:
As an HSE Specialist, you will monitor and enforce adherence to all relevant safety and environmental regulations, codes, and standards, including ISO 45001, ISO 14001, and local regulations. You will conduct regular site inspections to identify hazards and unsafe practices, ensuring corrective actions are taken promptly. The role involves assessing potential hazards, developing and implementing control measures, organizing safety training, and maintaining accurate records of inspections, incidents, and training activities.
Common tasks:
• Ensure compliance with safety and environmental regulations, including ISO 45001 and ISO 14001
• Conduct regular site inspections to identify hazards
• Evaluate risks and implement control measures
• Organize and conduct safety training programs
• Maintain accurate safety documentation and report to management and regulatory agencies
• Develop and implement emergency response plans and conduct drills
• Monitor proper use of personal protective equipment (PPE)
• Oversee environmental compliance, including waste disposal and pollution prevention
• Investigate incidents and recommend preventive measures
• Promote a strong safety culture on site
• Conduct regular safety meetings and toolbox talks
• Conduct risk assessments and provide guidance on risk reduction
• Act as a liaison with regulatory agencies to ensure compliance and manage inspections or inquiries
About you:
To thrive in this role, you should have good knowledge of occupational health and safety issues and be comfortable taking actions when needed. Additionally, you should enjoy working in a hands-on environment.
To succeed in the role, you should have:
• Bachelor 's degree
• NEBOSH International General Certificate in Occupational Health and Safety
• ISO 45001 Certificate
• IOSH Managing Safely Certificate
• Swedish Fire Protection Hot Work Permit Manager
• Knowledge of occupational safety and health laws and regulations
• Advanced knowledge of MS Office programs
• Minimum of three years of experience in a similar role
As this role is in Skellefteå, and require onsite work, we can assist in housing and transport to the work site if needed.
Contact Details:
If you encounter any technical issues with the application process, please feel free to contact us at info@adecco.se
For inquiries about the assignment or the recruitment process, please get in touch with the responsible recruiter:
Sima Bahho at Sima.Bahho@adecco.se
We welcome your application!
