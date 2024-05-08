HSE & Sustainability Manager
2024-05-08
At Alfa Laval, we always go that extra mile to overcome the toughest challenges. Our driving force is to accelerate success for our customers, people, and planet. You can only achieve that by having dedicated people with a curious mind. Curiosity is the spark behind great ideas. And great ideas drive progress.
As a member of our team, you thrive in a truly diverse and inclusive workplace based on care and empowerment. You are here to make a difference. Constantly building bridges to the future with sustainable solutions that have an impact on our planet's most urgent problems. Making the world a better place. Every day
Who you are
Join our team as a dynamic and collaborative leader, ready to engage in meaningful dialogue with both colleagues and customers alike. With a firm commitment to accountability, you'll lead by example, driving initiatives forward with enthusiasm and unwavering focus. Your structured approach and inclusive mindset ensure that everyone feels valued and empowered to contribute.
You thrive on achieving results and relish the challenge of pursuing ambitious goals. Your ability to maintain high energy levels over time ensures that momentum never wanes. Moreover, your knack for simplifying complex solutions makes you an invaluable asset, capable of explaining even the most intricate concepts with clarity and impartiality. If you're passionate about making a difference and enjoy working alongside motivated individuals, we invite you to embark on this journey with us.
About the job
Lead the way in driving, coordinating, and nurturing HSE activities and projects within the Nordic region, with a particular focus on our valued Field Service Engineers and Service Centers. Your mission? To instill a strong HSE mindset and enhance competencies, all in harmony with Alfa Laval's Health & Safety and Environmental Strategy/Policies. Should any deviations arise, your collaborative spirit ensures seamless resolutions alongside our Field Service Engineers, Sales teams, and valued customers.
But that's not all. You'll also take the helm in driving and managing sustainability initiatives across the Nordic region. From waste management to energy and water conservation, you'll be at the forefront of promoting eco-friendly practices. Identifying gaps, prioritizing activities, and taking ownership of outcomes are all part of your role. By working closely with stakeholders, you'll collectively set ambitious goals for the company and their respective departments, ensuring a greener, more sustainable future for all.
You will be part of the Service Division Nordic, and report to the Service Operation Manager.
What you know
To succeed in this position, you:
Are an experienced people leader who are enthusiastic to take part and facilitate discussions with customers and colleagues to ensure customer satisfaction and safety.
Conduct and communicate safety talks, safety alerts and safety trainings for staff.
Have documented experience in working with HSE and Sustainability
Bring a solid process, administration and change management background.
Ideally possess experience from an international matrix organisation
Enjoy being close to our customer and to be the driver behind securing a safe working environment for all our employees.
Enjoy challenging current state to achieve a better future state.
Manage safety incident reports and conduct incident/injury investigations.
Conducting regular inspections of the site and consider how risks can be reduced.
You can expect approx. 50 travelling days a year.
For more information, please contact:
Ivan Palac, Service Operations Manager at +46 733 45 75 64.
Anna Åhlin, Talent Acquisition Partner,
Union information:
Johan Ranhög, Akademikerföreningen +46 730 576 410
Bror Garcia Lantz, Unionen +46 709 366 985
Please send your application no later than 26th of May 2024.
We do not accept applications sent directly via email.
We care about diversity, inclusion, and equity in our recruitment processes. We also believe behavioral traits can provide important insights into a candidate's fit to a role. To help us achieve this we apply Pymetrics assessments, and upon application you will be invited to play the assessment games.
