HSE Manager

Are you passionate about creating a safe working environment and ensuring the highest HSE standards on site? We are looking for a proactive Site HSE Supervisor to oversee safety across all subcontractors and promote a strong culture of safety throughout our projects.
Key Responsibilities:
Oversee all HSE standards and ensure subcontractors comply with required safety protocols.
Act as an on-site supervisor to make certain HSE standards are consistently met and upheld.
Conduct regular safety audits, inspections, and risk assessments.
Ensure compliance with OSHA and other applicable safety regulations.
Investigate incidents and implement corrective and preventive actions.
Monitor safety performance and prepare regular reports for management.
Promote a proactive safety culture across the organization and all project sites.
We are looking for someone who:
Has proven experience in HSE supervision within construction or EPC projects.
Possesses strong knowledge of safety regulations, risk assessment, and incident investigation.
Is highly observant, organized, and able to enforce standards effectively.
Communicates clearly and collaborates with contractors, teams, and management.
Is proactive, solution-oriented, and committed to continuous improvement in safety. Så ansöker du
