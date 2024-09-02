HSE Manager
2024-09-02
At ABB, we are dedicated to addressing global challenges. Our core values: care, courage, curiosity, and collaboration - combined with a focus on diversity, inclusion, and equal opportunities - are key drivers in our aim to empower everyone to create sustainable solutions. That's our story. Make it your story.
Your role and responsibilities
As a HSE Manager, you'll play a vital role in supporting line managers and employees. Your focus will be on implementing policies, standards, programs, and practices within your assigned area of responsibility. You will also drive behavioral change and HSE learning within the organization, embedding an exemplary health and safety culture with a strong focus on the environment.
You will be mainly accountable for:
Supporting line managers and supervisors in understanding their HSE obligations, liabilities, and requirements according to local laws and ABB management standards.
Ensuring appropriate tools and measures are in place and used effectively, while also overseeing HSE risk assessments and implementing necessary preventive measures against identified hazards.
Reporting HSE incidents to management and stakeholders, taking appropriate actions, and providing feedback on lessons learned and best practices.
Reporting on HSE performance and progress in relation to group-level HSE objectives and Key Performance Indicators (KPIs).
Driving behavioral change through the local implementation of group-wide and business specific performance improvement programs.
Ensuring that HSE capabilities are optimized and aligned with established standards, processes, guidelines, and best practices, and driving continuous improvement in HSE-related learning across the organization.
Qualifications for the role
You have established skills and about 5 years of experience in risk management, regulations and compliance, and process improvement and optimization.
You have proven experience in factory assembling/production and electrical installation in industrial settings and in industrial projects including civil, automation and electrical work.
You are passionate about and innovative around planning and organizing, as well as market and trends orientation.
You are fluent in both Swedish and English.
Specialist sustainability knowledge is an advantage.
More about us
The Process Industries Division serves the mining, minerals processing, metals, cement, pulp and paper, battery manufacturing, and food and beverage, as well as their associated service industries. The Division brings deep industry domain expertise coupled with the ability to integrate both automation and electrical systems, increase productivity and reduce overall capital and operating costs for customers. For mining, metals and cement customers, solutions include specialized products and services, as well as total production systems. The Division designs, plans, engineers, supplies, installs and commissions integrated electrical and motion systems, including electric equipment, drives, motors, high power rectifiers and equipment for automation and supervisory control within a variety of areas including mineral handling, mining operations, aluminum smelting, hot and cold steel applications and cement production. The offering for the pulp and paper industries includes control systems, quality control systems, drive systems, on-line sensors, actuators and field instruments. Digitalization solutions, including collaborative operations and augmented reality, help improve plant and enterprise
Recruiting Manager Martin Björnmalm, +46 730 74 12 79, will answer your questions about the position. Union representatives - Sveriges Ingenjörer: Mikael Blomqvist, +46 768 06 00 11; Ledarna: Leif Öhrberg, +46 724 64 40 16; Unionen: Krista Andersson, +46 706 44 02 85. All other questions can be directed to Talent Partner Sara Vestin. We kindly decline direct contact with staffing and recruitment agencies as well as sellers of additional job advertisements.
Please note that to be eligible for employment at ABB Sweden, you will need to pass our pre-employment screening steps. This includes a reference check, a drug test, and could also include an extended background check.
We look forward to receiving your application (documents submitted in PDF are appreciated).
Welcome to apply the latest by September 27, 2024.
We value people from different backgrounds. Apply today for your next career step within ABB and visit www.abb.com
to learn about the impact of our solutions across the globe. #MyABBStory Så ansöker du
