HR Tech Pre-Sales and Solutioning Expert
Click to Hire AB / Administratörsjobb / Göteborg Visa alla administratörsjobb i Göteborg
2024-12-17
, Mölndal
, Partille
, Kungälv
, Lerum
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Click to Hire AB i Göteborg
About the Role
As an HR Tech Pre-Sales and Solutioning Expert, you'll be at the forefront of helping potential clients understand how HR technology solutions can address their challenges. You will engage with clients, design tailored solutions, and drive the pre-sales process from discovery to proposal, contributing to the success of our projects and the growth of our business.
Pre-Sales & Client Engagement
Work closely with sales and consulting teams to understand client requirements and present HR tech solutions that address their challenges and add value.
Develop and deliver demos, presentations, and proposals showcasing HR technology capabilities, benefits, and return on investment (ROI).
Create customized solution roadmaps that align with clients' HR processes (e.g., workforce management, scheduling, payroll, and timekeeping).
Respond to RFPs/RFIs and other client inquiries, ensuring clarity, alignment, and accuracy in solution offerings.
Solution Design & Consulting
Analyze client needs and translate them into practical HR technology solutions that balance business goals, technical feasibility, and cost-effectiveness.
Act as a trusted advisor, guiding clients on HR technology trends, system capabilities, and process improvements.
Collaborate with product and delivery teams to ensure solution designs are realistic and aligned with our delivery capacity.
Support business case development by highlighting efficiencies, process improvements, and measurable outcomes enabled by the proposed solutions.
Collaboration & Knowledge Sharing
Partner with internal teams (sales, delivery, product) to ensure seamless handovers and alignment throughout the pre-sales cycle.
Contribute to refining and improving our solution offerings and pre-sales processes as we grow.
Share insights on HR tech trends, tools, and competitor solutions to help the team stay competitive and innovative.
What You'll Need
Qualifications and Experience
Education in HR, IT, or a related field; relevant certifications are a plus.
0-3 years of experience in HR technology solutions, pre-sales, or HR systems implementation.
Experience with HR tools such as workforce management (WFM), time and attendance, payroll systems, or HCM platforms.
Experience working with small to mid-sized clients is preferred, with an ability to adapt solutions to unique business needs.
Skills and Competencies
Strong understanding of HR processes (e.g., scheduling, capacity planning, absence/time management, payroll).
Ability to design and present tailored HR technology solutions with a focus on value creation for clients.
Excellent communication and presentation skills, with the ability to simplify technical concepts for non-technical stakeholders.
Strong analytical skills to map client requirements to product features and build clear, actionable solution roadmaps.
A proactive, problem-solving mindset with the flexibility to adapt to the fast pace of a growing start-up.
Fluency in Swedish is essential Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2025-01-16 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan
E-post: divya.harish@clicktohire.se Arbetsgivarens referens
Arbetsgivarens referens för detta jobb är "Email". Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Click to Hire AB
(org.nr 559328-6031), https://www.clicktohire.se/
Stenkastagatan 7 (visa karta
)
421 72 VÄSTRA FRÖLUNDA Jobbnummer
9064878