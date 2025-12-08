HR Specialist
2025-12-08
At HMS Industrial Networks, we know our people are the key to our success. We take pride in nurturing a culture that's inclusive, curious, and welcoming - where every employee is supported in growing both personally and professionally.
Are you passionate about finding and attracting top talent? Do you thrive in a fast-paced environment where recruitment excellence, strategic talent attraction, and inspiring employee engagement are at the forefront? Join our Swedish HR team and help shape our future workforce while strengthening our employer brand and internal HR communication.
ABOUT THE ROLE
One of our star team members is moving on to exciting new internal challenges, and we are now looking for our new talent. As a key member of our Swedish HR team, you will play a central role in securing the talent needed for our future growth. Your primary focus will be on driving end-to-end recruitment, partnering closely with hiring managers, and ensuring a seamless, high-quality candidate and hiring manager experience.
Alongside recruitment, you will also support talent attraction, employer branding, student relations, internal HR communication and inspirational employee events.
In this role, you will:
• Lead end-to-end recruitment across a wide range of roles
• Act as a strategic partner to hiring managers and business leaders
• Build strong talent pipelines and proactively source candidates
• Enhance and manage candidate experience and hiring processes
• Drive employer branding initiatives and talent attraction campaigns
• Strengthening student and early-talent partnerships
• Plan and execute internal HR communication, primarily via SharePoint
• Maintain and develop our local SharePoint site to ensure up-to-date and engaging content
• Coordinate and deliver employee inspiration events, workshops and speaker sessions
This is a hands-on role combining strategic talent insight with operational delivery - with recruitment at the core and strong collaboration across the business.
ABOUT YOU
You are a driven and collaborative HR professional with a strong passion for recruitment and talent attraction. You enjoy taking ownership, building relationships, and delivering results in a fast-moving environment.
To thrive in this role, you likely have:
• Solid experience in end-to-end recruitment, ideally in a fast-paced environment
• Ability to build talent pipelines and proactively identify and engage candidates
• Strong stakeholder-management skills and ability to guide hiring managers
• Experience in employer branding, student engagement or talent attraction activities
• Experience working with internal communication platforms, preferably SharePoint
• Strong organizational and project-management abilities
• Creative and proactive mindset with a strong sense of ownership
• Excellent written and verbal communication skills
Above all, you are passionate about people and talent, motivated to secure the right capability for the business while fostering engagement and connection.
ABOUT US
HMS Networks make the World more connected, productive and sustainable. Our industrial communication products enable millions of machines such as robots, drives and air-conditioners to get connected to software and systems - a necessity to meet the future demands for energy efficiency and sustainability.
We are an innovative growth company based in Halmstad, Sweden with 1100 employees in more than 20 countries.
HMS is an equal opportunity employer. We celebrate diversity and are committed to creating an environment where everyone feels included, respected, and empowered.
Want to help us make the world more connected and sustainable? Visit hms-networks.com or look us up on social media.
ABOUT THE APPLICATION
Apply today and join a team that truly values your skills, experience, and personality.
The selection process is ongoing, so we encourage you to submit your application as soon as possible.
If you have any questions about the recruitment process, please contact responsible HR. Ersättning
