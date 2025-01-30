HR Specialist
Vårt uppdrag:
We are looking for an HR Specialist Employee and Labor Relations for the Nordics (Sweden, Norway, Finland, Denmark).
Full-time, temporary (feb to 30 Aug 2025)
You will be responsible for managing Employee Relations cases for designated workforce group(s).
Management of Employee Relations includes topics ranging from disciplinary measures to policy interpretation, performance management, and conflict resolution.
You are researching & investigating concerns, to identify policy violations and evaluate findings to ensure appropriate actions are consistently administered.
Most importantly, be a guardian of our Credo and Code of Business Conduct! Ensure that our employees are treated with dignity and respect while maintaining high levels of trust and integrity in the handling of confidential matters.
In the area of Labor Relations you will be involved in negotiations and consultations with unions and other employee representatives in the countries. With that, you will prepare and administrate the required documentation and support facilitation of Labor Relation processes.
Moreover, you will help business leaders as well as colleagues from other HR departments understand local HR policies, labor relations and relevant legislation.
In this role, you will acquire experience in the practical application of labor and employment law and HR policies. Our structured development plan will prepare you for increasingly sophisticated challenges and allow you to grow as a dedicated HR Professional. Publiceringsdatum2025-01-30Dina arbetsuppgifter
• Respond to employee and people leader inquiries regarding HR policies, performance management, employment law, and contracts using a case management system. Taking ownership of all assigned tasks, initiatives and inquiries and make sure that they are resolved / completed efficiently and with a superior level of quality.
• Interact with and provide insights to labor relations representatives.
• Develop credibility and trust relationships with customers, supervisors, and labor relation representatives as well as with team members.
• Identify areas for improvement on daily operational processes.
• Perform special projects and related duties as assigned.
• Participate in significant workplace events (such as the planning and execution of restructurings, M&A's, etc.) at the cluster/country levwl.Bakgrund
We would love to hear from YOU, if you have:
• A Bachelor's degree or higher in HR and/or Employment/Labor Law
• Work experience in HR in the Nordics (ideally covering all 4 countries Sweden, Norway, Finland, Denmark) can also help with an easy start into the role
• Strong organizational skills, attention to detail, and follow-through to resolve any outstanding issues.
• Proven problem-solving skills and ability to accurately collect information to understand and assess the customers' needs.
• Discretion, integrity, confidentiality, and good judgment
• Mentality that prioritizes quality and the best possible end-to-end experience for our employees
• Capacity to understand systems and learn processes quickly
• Wish to learn and develop, eagerness to tackle meaningful and confidential tasks
• Enthusiastic teammate with a strong desire to build a positive work environment
• Languages: English (business proficient) and Swedish (business proficient)
This is what awaits YOU
• An opportunity to be part of a global market leader.
• A dynamic and inspiring working environment.
• Many opportunities to work on challenging projects and assignments.
• Possibilities for further personal as well as professional development.Om företaget
Avanzera har funnits sedan 1998 och är ett auktoriserat bemanning - & rekryteringsföretag. Vi vet att varje person är unik och därför månar vi om att ditt nästa steg i karriären ska ge dig kunskap och erfarenhet som just du strävar efter. Vi lägger stor vikt vid personliga relationer och vill att du ska må bra och trivas i samarbetet med oss! Vi är din expert inom konsult- och rekryteringstjänster.
