HR Solutions Partner
2023-01-02
At AstraZeneca we turn ideas into life changing medicines. Working here means being entrepreneurial, thinking big and working together to make the impossible a reality. We're focused on the potential of science to address the unmet needs of patients around the world.
As part of the Global Human Resources team at AstraZeneca, you will have the opportunity to thrive in a fast-paced, creative and purposeful environment where bold, innovative thinking is encouraged. We believe our people are our greatest asset and are always looking for top talent whose curiosity, learning-agility and strong values orientation results in the delivery of high quality, impactful outcomes that accelerate our people and business success.
This HR Solutions Partner will support our Global Biopharmaceutical Research and Development Business (BP R&D) and will work with the Global HR business partners and HR Centres of Expertise (CoE) to deliver strong HR support for the leaders and employees. The HR Solutions Partner will report to an HR Solutions Manager that leads a team of HR Solution Partners Globally.
You will collaborate with Global HRBPs to provide guidance and coaching to managers and HR colleagues on all HR policies, processes and programs. You will also support business specific HR programs and initiatives in a fast paced, evolving organization.
The role is based at the vibrant R&D site in Gothenburg, Sweden. You will report into the BP R&D HR Solutions Manager.
Main Duties & Responsibilities:
Provide generalist HR advice on a range of employment related matters (e.g., disciplinary and grievance cases, attendance management, parental leave) and escalate to Employee Relations Specialist or COEs as appropriate
Work collaboratively with colleagues located in Global and Regional HR Center and HR Services teams in other countries to improve the customer experience, through accuracy and pace of delivery
Deliver sound generalist HR support, acting as a key point-of-contact and a trusted partner for provision of professional advice and support to a range of HR activities and programs
Ensure flawless execution of key people processes across the business - leading and supporting HRBP's with Performance Management, Reward, Employee Relations, change management, compensation and Workforce Planning processes
Co-design, lead and drive key HR project delivery within BP R&D in line with defined People Plan priorities, with support, coaching and guidance from the HRBPs
Deputise for HRBPs on key meetings and functional communication activity, where necessary
Maintain a high level of communication with all levels of the organization (both globally and locally) and positively impact the key decisions
Essential Requirements:
Bachelor's Degree
Practical experience providing HR advice to colleagues and senior leaders
Excellent analytical skills
Technical HR knowledge / skills associated one or more of the following disciplines - Resourcing, Performance & Reward, Employee Relations, L&D, organisational change
Attention to detail; accomplishes tasks and processes accurately and completely
Effective communicator and able to build relationships quickly
Self-starter, being able to deliver on own initiative and prioritise independently
Hunger for personal learning and self-driven development
Proven project management capability
Demonstrated ability to use Microsoft Office products is required (Word, Excel, Outlook, PowerPoint, Box)
Desirable requirements:
Possesses knowledge and understanding of HR systems (Workday, ServiceNow)
Experience in managing / interacting with sizeable internal customer base
General knowledge and understanding of AZ policies and procedures
