HR Site Administrator
BenBau AB / Ekonomiassistentjobb / Gävle Visa alla ekonomiassistentjobb i Gävle
2026-07-13
, Älvkarleby
, Sandviken
, Ockelbo
, Ovanåker
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos BenBau AB i Gävle
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About the job
BenBau is an international construction company with Irish roots that specializes in concrete works and data center construction works in Germany, Denmark, Finland and Sweden. We are currently searching for an experienced HR Site Administrator for a fixed-term contract (12 months). Our team is diverse and multinational, with workers from Romania, Germany, Poland, Sweden, and many other countries.
Job Title: HR Site Administrator
Contract Type: Fixed-term contract (12 months)
Location: Gävle, Sweden
Job Summary
The HR Site Administrator will be responsible for the day-to-day administration of HR functions, ensuring smooth site operations, compliance with company policies, and the delivery of positive employee experience. This role serves as the first point of contact for all HR-related inquiries at the site and works closely with the central HR team to support and implement HR initiatives and practices.
Key Responsibilities
Serve as the main point of contact for employees and site management, providing guidance on HR policies, procedures, and programs.
Coordinate onboarding and orientation for new employees, ensuring a smooth integration into the organization.
Assist employees with welfare-related inquiries and ensure they receive appropriate support.
Travel between multiple sites across Gävle, Sweden, to provide consistent HR support and address on-site matters.
Manage and resolve employee issues promptly, assessing and addressing concerns appropriately.
Provide guidance and support to employees when dealing with local authorities, including ID06 and tax related matters.
Act as a liaison between employees and management to ensure clear, effective communication.
Maintain accurate and up-to-date employee records, including personal data, employment contracts, and HR documentation.
Support the implementation of HR policies, procedures, and best practices in compliance with local labour laws and company standards.
Assist with employee relations matters, including conflict resolution, disciplinary actions, and grievances, in collaboration with the HR department.
Support payroll processes by collecting, verifying, and submitting time and attendance data accurately and on time.
Manage absence records
Contribute to special HR projects and initiatives as required.
Qualifications and Skills
Previous experience in HR administration, ideally in a multicultural environment.
Experience with time and attendance systems and accurate timesheet processing.
Good understanding of payroll processes and related administrative tasks.
Familiarity with Swedish employment laws and regulations is an advantage.
Strong organizational, communication, and interpersonal skills.
Ability to work independently and manage multiple priorities in a fast-paced environment.
A proactive, empathetic, and solution-oriented approach.
B-Driving License a must have
Language
Fluency in English (spoken and written)
Romanian (considered a plus).
What We Offer
Competitive salary package
25 days of annual holiday
Health and pension insurance
Opportunities for professional development and career progression
A collaborative and inclusive working environment
The opportunity to be part of a dynamic, international team
Application deadline: 31st July 2026 Enter reference: HR Site Administrator in your application Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-07-31 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare BenBau AB
(org.nr 559120-3269)
Norra Kansligatan 10 (visa karta
)
803 20 GÄVLE Arbetsplats
Benbau AB Jobbnummer
10001863