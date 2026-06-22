HR/Program Project Coordinator
Incluso AB / Ekonomiassistentjobb / Jönköping Visa alla ekonomiassistentjobb i Jönköping
2026-06-22
, Aneby
, Habo
, Mullsjö
, Vaggeryd
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Incluso AB i Jönköping
, Falköping
, Värnamo
, Skövde
, Borås
eller i hela Sverige
We're looking for a HR/Program Project Coordinator for a company in Jönköping. Start is ASAP, 6 months limited contract to begin with. This role is 100% onsite in Jönköping.
About the role
We are looking for a HR/Program Project Coordinator to support and drive operational excellence within a global program environment. In this role, you will act as a key enabler of day-to-day program operations, ensuring that people, processes, and workforce planning are effectively aligned with program goals and overall strategy. You will work closely with Program Management, PMO, Program HR, and local HR teams, playing a central role in creating structure, enabling collaboration, and supporting the long-term development of program capabilities. The role includes a significant focus on coordination, administration, and communication across the program.
Tasks
Your responsibilities As a Program Coordinator, you will:
• Coordinate day-to-day operational activities for program members
• Collaborate closely with Program HR and local HR on people-related processes and topics
• Support workforce planning and resource management within a global/virtual program setup
• Administer and monitor people-related processes and ensure smooth execution
• Take ownership of program-related administration, documentation, and data tracking
• Maintain and develop frameworks for ways of working, staffing, and documentation
• Support organizational design and continuous improvement within the program
• Facilitate competence development planning and track long-term capability initiatives
• Coordinate reskilling and upskilling activities across the program
• Support staffing and resource allocation decisions
• Ensure compliance with policies, labor regulations, and ethical standards in collaboration with HR
• Drive engagement and well-being among program members through proactive support
• Support structured communication across the program (e.g. updates, coordination, information flow)
• Contribute to knowledge sharing and long-term capability building
Required skills
We believe you bring:
• Experience working in operational or coordination roles, preferably within complex programs or transformation environments
• Strong administrative skills with attention to detail and ability to structure information
• Experience working with people-related processes and coordination
• Strong communication skills, with the ability to create clarity and alignment across stakeholders
• Ability to translate strategic objectives into structured, practical ways of working
• Strong stakeholder management and cross-functional collaboration skills
• A proactive mindset with strong problem-solving capabilities
• A continuous improvement mindset with focus on efficiency and sustainability
Key stakeholders You will collaborate closely with:
• Program Management
• PMO (Program Management Office)
• Program HR
• Local HR teams
This role requires fluency in English and good knowledge of Swedish is an advantage.
This is a full-time consultant position in Jönköping through Incluso. Start is ASAP, 6 months limited contract to begin with. This role is 100% onsite in Jönköping.
Please submit your CV as soon as possible since we will review the applications on an on-going basis.
For more information about this role, please contact Marianne Nilsson recruiter at Incluso. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-12-19 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Arbetsgivarens referens
Arbetsgivarens referens för detta jobb är "teamtailor-7953092-2065314". Arbetsgivare Incluso AB
(org.nr 559002-3213), https://openings.incluso.se
Östra Storgatan 106 (visa karta
)
553 21 JÖNKÖPING Arbetsplats
Incluso Jobbnummer
9974015