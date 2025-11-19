HR officer - Senior
2025-11-19
Raavan Consulting AB seeks an experienced recruiter who can build and run recruitment processes in a small and growing consulting environment. The role includes direct cooperation with the CEO and requires proactive contact with managers at client companies to identify upcoming needs. The consultant will also maintain regular outreach to potential candidates to build a strong internal talent base. The consultant will:
Work closely with the CEO to plan and deliver recruitment assignments.
Lead full-cycle recruitment work, including scoping, sourcing, screening, interviews, and offer steps.
Apply inclusive recruitment practices that support the company's approach to talent.
Build and maintain talent pipelines through active sourcing, networking, and continuous dialogue with potential candidates.
Proactively contact client managers to identify new opportunities and understand future competence needs.
Use recruitment data and structured methods to strengthen delivery and improve processes.
Competence Requirements
Minimum 10 years of experience in full-cycle recruitment, with at least 2 years working with specialist or mid-to-senior roles.
Experience hiring for complex or hard-to-fill positions.
Ability to work independently in a small company with changing needs.
Strong direct search and headhunting capability.
Fluent in English, spoken and written. Other languages, including Swedish, are beneficial but not required.
Other Requirements
Clear communication skills and confidence in interacting with senior stakeholders.
Organized and proactive, able to handle several recruitment processes at the same time.
Commercial mindset with a consultative way of working.
Practical and solution-focused, able to act with clarity when faced with new or changing conditions. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2025-12-19
E-post: mohan.nvn@gmail.com Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb.
414 75 GÖTEBORG
Client location Kontakt
Naveen Mohan mohan.nvn@gmail.com
