HR Manager

Minnovation International AB / Ekonomichefsjobb / Stockholm
2022-12-07


Minnovation is now looking for a HR Manager for our business partner.
Worklocation: Sweden
General Position Description:
• Negotiate with Customer and assist with performance management procedures.
• Developing and implementing human resources policies of Customer Nordic BU. Supporting strategic objectives.
Major Responsibilities:
• Identifying staffing needs and creating job descriptions. Hiring staff and negotiating employment agreements. Produce and submit reports on general HR activity if necessary.
• Managing staff wellness, performance reviews. Motivating and supporting current staff.
• Ensuring compliance with laws and regulations. Keep up-to-date with the latest HR trends and best practices.
Required Qualifications
• Fluent in Chinese and English as work language.
• Knowledge of labor laws and regulations in Sweden and China. Strategic Operation management, strategic planning and budget management experience in Chinese Company.
• Ability to write high-quality report and negotiate with Customer
• Good professional quality, strong sense of responsibility, detail-oriented, superior interpersonal skills and strong ability to work under pressure.

2023-01-31
