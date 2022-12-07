HR Manager
Minnovation International AB / Ekonomichefsjobb / Stockholm Visa alla ekonomichefsjobb i Stockholm
2022-12-07
, Solna
, Lidingö
, Sundbyberg
, Danderyd
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Minnovation International AB i Stockholm
, Solna
, Göteborg
, Skellefteå
eller i hela Sverige
Minnovation is now looking for a HR Manager for our business partner.
Worklocation: Sweden
General Position Description:
• Negotiate with Customer and assist with performance management procedures.
• Developing and implementing human resources policies of Customer Nordic BU. Supporting strategic objectives.
Major Responsibilities:
• Identifying staffing needs and creating job descriptions. Hiring staff and negotiating employment agreements. Produce and submit reports on general HR activity if necessary.
• Managing staff wellness, performance reviews. Motivating and supporting current staff.
• Ensuring compliance with laws and regulations. Keep up-to-date with the latest HR trends and best practices.
Required Qualifications
• Fluent in Chinese and English as work language.
• Knowledge of labor laws and regulations in Sweden and China. Strategic Operation management, strategic planning and budget management experience in Chinese Company.
• Ability to write high-quality report and negotiate with Customer
• Good professional quality, strong sense of responsibility, detail-oriented, superior interpersonal skills and strong ability to work under pressure. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2023-01-31
E-post: resume@minnov.se Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Minnovation International AB
(org.nr 559097-9984)
Östermalmstorg 1 (visa karta
)
114 42 STOCKHOLM Jobbnummer
7239625