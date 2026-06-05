HR Coordinator
Incluso AB / Ekonomiassistentjobb / Karlskrona Visa alla ekonomiassistentjobb i Karlskrona
2026-06-05
, Ronneby
, Torsås
, Karlshamn
, Emmaboda
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Incluso AB i Karlskrona
, Ronneby
, Olofström
, Växjö
, Älmhult
eller i hela Sverige
We are looking for an HR Coordinator for a company in Karlskrona. Start is ASAP, 6 months limited contract to begin with. This role is full-time and 75% onsite in Karlskrona and 25% can be remote.
Purpose of Role
The role translates global and local business strategies into relevant people strategies, action plans, and HR initiatives that enable organizational performance, capability development, and cultural alignment.
The HR Coordinator provides guidance across the full HR spectrum, ensuring compliance with Swedish labor law, strong collaboration with unions, and effective delivery of global HR programs. The role supports leaders in driving high engagement, sustainable performance, and a strong employee experience.
Important Interfaces
Internal
Business Line Leadership Teams (local and international)
Line Managers in Sweden
Global HR Centers of Excellence (e.g TA, C&B, L&D, Talent Management)
HR Operations
Union Representatives (SI, Unionen, IF Metall, Ledarna)
Work Environment Representatives & HSE
Finance, Communications, and Site Leadership
External
Union organizations and employer associations
Occupational Health Services (FHV)
Recruitment partners and consultants
External legal advisors
Training and development providers
Key Responsibilities and Accountabilities
Translate global and local business priorities into actionable people strategies for Sweden and the international business line.
Act as a trusted advisor to leaders on people, culture, organizational effectiveness, and change management.
Ensure compliance with Swedish labor laws and collective agreements, including leading MBL consultations and supporting investigations, rehabilitation, and work environment obligations.
Drive and facilitate strategic workforce planning, capability development, succession planning, and talent management initiatives.
Lead and coordinate annual HR processes such as performance management, salary review, engagement follow-up, and talent reviews.
Analyze workforce data and people metrics to provide insights and recommendations to leadership.
Support organizational development, including role design, team effectiveness, and cultural initiatives.
Ensure effective implementation and localization of global HR frameworks, programs, and policies.
Partner with leaders and Talent Acquisition to attract, develop, and retain key talent.
Promote a strong employee experience by living the company's values, shared beliefs, and leadership expectations.
Main Tasks
Provide coaching and support to leaders in all HR matters, including performance, development, conflict management, and employee relations.
Prepare and participate in consultations and negotiations with unions under Swedish law (MBL, LAS, etc.).
Facilitate career and succession planning discussions; follow up on talent pipeline actions.
Coordinate and support recruitment processes in collaboration with Talent Acquisition.
Lead the local implementation of people processes, global HR initiatives, and change programs.
Conduct organizational assessments and support redesign where needed.
Support risk assessments, support work environment initiatives, and manage rehabilitation cases together with leaders and Occupational Health.
Create and facilitate workshops and training sessions (leadership, team development, performance, culture).
Monitor HR KPIs (turnover, absence, engagement, competency gaps) and prepare HR dashboards.
Conduct exit interviews and analyze insights for continuous improvement.
Authorities
Provides expert interpretation of HR policies, Swedish labor law, and collective agreements within the Swedish scope.
Authorized to represent HR in union negotiations and consultations according to local governance.
Recommends people-related decisions (compensation adjustments, organizational changes, performance outcomes) within defined frameworks.
Approves HR transactions and documentation within authority levels set by HR governance.
Leads HR-related projects and initiatives with autonomy at the P4 senior professional level.
Communication responsibilities:
Regular communication with business line leaders on HR plans, risks, insights, and progress.
Clear and consistent communication of HR processes, policy updates, and global initiatives to managers and employees.
Strong collaboration with global People & Culture to ensure aligned execution of HR programs.
Formal documentation and reporting for employee relations, work environment actions, and union-related activities.
This role requires fluency in English and very good Swedish.
This is a full-time consultant position in Karlskrona through Incluso. Start is ASAP, 6 months limited contract to begin with. This role is 75% onsite in Karlskrona and 25% can be remote.
Please submit your CV as soon as possible since we will review the applications on an on-going basis.
For more information about this role, please contact Marianne Nilsson recruiter at Incluso. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-12-02 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Arbetsgivarens referens
Arbetsgivarens referens för detta jobb är "teamtailor-7858400-2038323". Arbetsgivare Incluso AB
(org.nr 559002-3213), https://openings.incluso.se
Stortorget 2 (visa karta
)
371 34 KARLSKRONA Arbetsplats
Incluso Jobbnummer
9949931