Hr Business Partner (hrbp)
2025-03-19
We are seeking a highly motivated and experienced HR Business Partner (HRBP) to join the Huawei team at their Kista office who will be instrumental in handling various HR tasks. This role requires a dedicated professional who can leverage these functions to enhance organizational value.
We are looking for a candidate who can start ASAP, hopefully by the end of April. This is a one year consultant position with the potential to transition into a permanent role.
Responsibilities
• Supporting Innovation and Research:
o Collaborate with managers to identify barriers to innovation.
o Develop and implement HR solutions to foster a culture of creativity and collaboration.
• Employee Performance Management:
o Manage the end-to-end performance process
o Assist managers in conducting performance evaluations and providing constructive feedback.
o Support the implementation of performance improvement plans (PIPs) when necessary.
o Provide training and guidance to managers on effective performance management practices.
• Employee Relations:
o Manage and resolve complex employee relations cases in compliance with Swedish labor laws.
o Take charge of the Collective Bargaining Agreements (CBA) , maintain positive relationships with union representatives by conducting routine communication and negotiations with unions to address employee concerns and organizational needs.
• Local Employer Branding:
o Develop and execute strategies to enhance the company's reputation as an employer of choice in local environment.
o Collaborate with the marketing and recruitment teams to promote the company's values and culture.
Qualifications requirements
• Graduated in HR domain and familiar with Swedish labor laws
• Minimum of 3 years of experience as an HRBP or in a similar HR role.
• Excellent interpersonal, negotiation, and communication skills.
• In-depth knowledge of Swedish labor laws, CBA management, and union relations.
• Exceptional attention to detail and a proactive attitude in problem-solving and issue resolution.
• Proven capability to operate effectively under stress, maintaining composure and professionalism in challenging situations.
• Strong interpersonal and communication skills in Swedish and English.
• Experience supporting research or innovation environments is a plus.
What We Offer:
• The opportunity to work in a diverse, multinational environment at a leading global company.
• Exposure to advanced HRBP concepts and practices, with the chance to implement innovative solutions.
• A 1-year contract position with the potential to transition into a permanent role based on performance.
This is a full-time consultant position in Kista and the final candidate will be hired through a consultant agency (not Incluso). Start is ASAP, 12 months limited contract to begin with, possibility of extension after that. Please note that this role requires 100% on-site work in Huawei's R&D office Kista, hybrid work is not possible.
We will review applications on an ongoing basis so please apply with CV and cover letter in English as soon as possible.
For more information, please get in touch with Marianne Nilsson, recruiter at Incluso.
Founded in 1988, Huawei Technologies is one of the fastest growing telecommunications and network solutions providers in the world and 2000 Huawei established the first overseas R&D office in Sweden. Huawei Technology Sweden is continuously growing and with 300+ R&D engineers located in Stockholm, Gothenburg and Lund we are trailblazing the path to future 5G wireless systems with focus on standardization, research and pre-development. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2025-04-18
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Incluso AB
(org.nr 559002-3213)
164 40 KISTA
Huawei
9233380