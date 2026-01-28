HR Business Partner (Fixed-Term)
Bring your life
Are you passionate about partnering with leaders to drive people strategies that support operational excellence? Do you enjoy working close to the business in a hands-on HR role where you can truly make an impact across the entire employee lifecycle? Then this could be a great opportunity for you.
We are now looking for an HR Business Partner to support our Operations organization on a fixed-term assignment of 18 months, covering a parental leave, with a planned start in May/June 2026.
What you'll do at Thule
As HR Business Partner for Operations, you will work closely with leaders and employees across the entire employee lifecycle, providing hands-on HR support while turning our people strategy into everyday actions.
You will partner with Operations managers and leadership team to understand their needs and challenges and translate these into practical HR initiatives, processes and policies that support the business. Acting as a trusted and confidential advisor, you will support in daily people matters as well as more complex situations.
You will also be responsible for employee and labor relations, ensuring strong collaboration between HR, leaders and employees while minimizing legal and compliance risks. Through your work, you will contribute to improved engagement, performance and operational efficiency in a fast-paced environment.
What you bring
To be successful in this role, we believe you have a couple of years of relevant experience within the HR field, preferably in a generalist or HR Business Partner role, where you have worked close to the business and supported managers in a broad range of people-related topics.
You feel confident handling both operational HR matters and more complex situations, including employee relations, performance discussions and change-related topics. With a strong service mindset and good judgement, you are able to build trust and act as a credible partner to both leaders and employees.
Fluency in both Swedish and English is mandatory, and you are comfortable working in a dynamic environment with multiple stakeholders.
As a person, you are structured, proactive and solution-oriented, with strong communication skills and the ability to prioritize and adapt as business needs evolve. You enjoy collaborating with others and contributing to a positive and professional HR culture.
Why you should join Thule
At Thule, we believe in strong team work both within your own team but also cross functional between teams. We strive to be an open and curious organization, sharing our knowledge and inspiring one another.
Within Thule you will find people who have a passion for the products we make and the outdoor company we are. We share the same values and we like to have fun. All of our employees have a joint responsibility to maintain that spirit and contribute to it.
Hiring Process
Apply by submitting your application and resumé through "Apply for position" on our Thule Career Site. The application deadline is February 22, 2026.
Please make sure to not wait to show your interest until the last application date as interviews are held continuously during the process, and the position might be filled before the last application date. Please also note that we do not accept applications by e-mail.
If you have any questions about the role, feel free to contact our Talent Acquisition Partner, Oscar Persson, at Oscar.persson@thule.com
We look forward to hearing from you!
About Thule Group
Thule is a global sports and outdoor company. We offer high-quality products with smart features and a sustainable design that make it easy for people across the globe to live an active life. Under the motto Bring your life - and with a focus on consumer-driven innovation and long-term sustainability - we develop, manufacture and market products within the product categories Sport & Cargo Carriers (roof racks, roof boxes and carriers for transporting cycling, water and winter sports equipment, and rooftop tents mounted on a car), Active with Kids & Dogs (car seats, strollers, bike trailers, child bike seats and dog transport), RV Products (awnings, bike carriers and tents for RVs and caravans) and Bags & Mounts (backpacks, luggage and performance mounts).
