Housekeeping summer 2025
2025-04-30
, Älvdalen
, Orsa
, Mora
, Malung-Sälen
We are looking for driven team members who are ready to roll up their sleeves and become part of our cleaning team.
Your tasks will include cleaning our hotel, hostel, as well as the cabins and apartments we manage. The cleaning team works closely with our reception team, and together we strive to create an exceptional mountain experience for our guests.
We are looking for someone who:
Takes pride in a job well done, is fast, thorough, takes initiative, and values a clean and tidy hotel/accommodation as much as we do. Since you'll be part of a team, we place great importance on your ability to collaborate and maintain a positive attitude. A driver's license and previous hotel experience are beneficial but not required.
This is a 75% position, and hiring is ongoing.
About us
At Hotell Funäsdalen, we create the conditions for memorable adventures. We share a genuine passion for the mountains and all the experiences they offer year-round. We are a small team with a strong sense of community, who enjoy working together both on and off duty, and who support one another. We work creatively, often in teams, always keeping the guest in focus. If you enjoy fast-paced, varied workdays and aren't afraid to pitch in, this is the place for you!
Funäsdalsberget is the heart of our company, which, along with Hotell Funäsdalen, three restaurants, and a sports shop, forms Funäsdalens Berg & Hotell.
We offer:
· Collective agreement
· Meal deductions or staff meals at a favorable price
· Generous staff discounts across all our units
· Staff accommodation
With the mountains as your closest neighbor, adventure is always near
Funäsdalen is a small, vibrant mountain village with just over a thousand permanent residents and a big heart. The village is beautifully located between Lake Funäsdalssjön and Mount Funäsdalsberget. Here, you live in the center of the village, but with the mountains and all their experiences right outside your door. Whether you're looking for big adventures or quiet serenity, you'll find it here. In your free time, you can bike, hike, fish, or explore the mountains however you like.
Welcome to great adventures, genuine community, and peaceful calm.
Sista dag att ansöka är 2025-05-30
E-post: jobba@funasdalenberghotell.se
https://www.funasdalen.se
Strandvägen 2A
846 72 FUNÄSDALEN
