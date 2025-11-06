Hmi Engineer - Control Systems For Hvdc
2025-11-06
Are you ready to take on a role where you combine technical expertise, creativity, and collaboration to drive the future of energy technology?
We are now looking for an HMI Engineer to join our client's HVDC team, focusing on warranty projects and additional sales activities.
In this position, you will play a key role in the implementation and continuous development of HMI systems within HVDC control systems - ensuring reliability, usability, and long-term customer satisfaction.
About the company Our client is a global leader in energy technology, driving the transition toward a more sustainable energy future. With HVDC (High Voltage Direct Current) as a key area, they enable efficient long-distance power transmission with minimal losses - connecting renewable energy sources and power grids across the world.
Joining this team means becoming part of a collaborative and technically advanced environment that values innovation, quality, and continuous learning.
About the role As an HMI Engineer, you will be responsible for designing and developing user-friendly HMI solutions for HVDC control systems, primarily within warranty projects and customer-driven additional sales activities.
This means you will work with systems that are already in operation - providing high-quality technical solutions, ensuring functionality, and maintaining system performance.
You will collaborate closely with other engineers and technical specialists to integrate and optimize HMI systems, conduct testing and troubleshooting, and ensure that customer needs are met efficiently and professionally. The work also involves documentation, training, and close coordination with internal and external stakeholders.
Key responsibilities * Design and develop intuitive, user-friendly HMI solutions for HVDC control systems * Collaborate with engineers and technicians to integrate HMI systems into ongoing warranty and sales-related projects * Conduct comprehensive testing and troubleshooting to ensure reliability and performance * Identify and resolve issues or bugs to improve functionality and user experience * Document design and development processes, create detailed user manuals, and prepare technical specifications * Participate in project meetings, provide technical input, and follow up on project activities to ensure adherence to schedules and budgets * Develop and deliver training programs for system users and operators * Stay updated on the latest technologies and trends in HMI development and the energy sector, and suggest improvements to enhance system performance
Your background * University degree in Electrical Engineering, Computer Engineering, or a related field * Programming knowledge and experience with SCADA systems * Experience in HMI design and implementation - preferably within the energy sector * Familiarity with Aveva System Platform and tag- and/or object-based HMI implementation is highly valued * Ability to understand and write simple scripts used in HMI applications * Strong attention to detail and structured working style * Excellent problem-solving and analytical skills * Good communication skills in English, Swedish is meritous * Strong technical curiosity and willingness to learn - if you don't meet every qualification, we still encourage you to apply
Why join * A dynamic and innovative work environment with a global perspective * Opportunities to work on exciting and technically challenging warranty projects * Possibility to travel to sites around the world * A role where your work directly contributes to reliable system operations and long-term customer satisfaction
Location: Ludvika
Start: As soon as possible
Employment type: You will work as a consultant for 12 months with the ambition to be employed directly by the client thereafter
A-hub is an equal opportunity employer and is committed to creating a diverse working environment. All qualified candidates will receive consideration for employment without regard to race, color, religion, gender, sexual orientation, gender identity, national origin, age, or disability.
By submitting your application for this job, you are consenting to A-hub using your personal information in accordance with our GDPR compliance policy.
Alexandra Bugday alexandra@a-hub.se 0705828564
9592538