HMI Developer
2024-12-02
Job description
Are you passionate about Human-Machine Interfaces (HMI) and eager to contribute to the next generation of truck technology? We are now looking for an HMI Developer! Our client is a collaborative powerhouse of 18 cross-functional teams, each dedicated to delivering exceptional HMI solutions for their truck products. Their mission is to design, implement, and evolve the instrument cluster platform used across multiple global brands. They define and develop stalks, buttons, and HMI controls to deliver the best experience for drivers worldwide. Their teams handle everything from concept development to logical design, CAN signaling, implementation, and testing. Collaboration across different regions and stakeholders is part of their daily routine to ensure they deliver the right customer value.
no later than 2024-01-15.
. For us, it is important that all competence and skills in the labor market are utilized. We welcome all applicants and strive for diversity.
Responsibilities
As an HMI Developer, you will:
Develop and enhance the HMI platform with a focus on scalability, flexibility, and customer-centric design.
Work with technologies including: C/C++/Qt/QML (Linux), Python, JavaScript, Git/Bitbucket/Jenkins
Experience with Autosar and Canoe is a plus.
Collaborate closely with global stakeholders, internal brands, and cross-functional teams.
Contribute to a culture of innovation and continuous improvement, identifying technological opportunities to make our platform better and more enjoyable to work with.
Qualifications
We're seeking a skilled developer with experience in C/C++/Qt/QML (Linux), Python, JavaScript, and familiarity with tools like Git, Bitbucket, and Jenkins. Experience with Autosar and Canoe is a plus.
But beyond skills, mindset is everything! We're looking for someone who is:
Humble and open to learning from others.
Flexible and adaptable to new challenges.
Curious and driven to explore new technologies.
A team player who thrives in a collaborative environment.
Eager to learn and continuously grow in their role.
