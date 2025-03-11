HIL Test Engineer
2025-03-11
Required skills:
HiL System Development - Experience in setting up and maintaining HiL test environments (e.g., dSPACE, NI, Vector VT).
Automation & Scripting - Proficiency in scripting languages like Python, MATLAB, or CAPL for automating test cases.
Model-Based Development (MBD) - Knowledge of Simulink, Stateflow, and plant modeling for real-time simulations.
Automotive Communication Protocols - Understanding of CAN, LIN, FlexRay, and Ethernet for ECU testing.
Test Frameworks & Tools - Experience with tools such as CANoe, CANalyzer, AutomationDesk, or TestStand.
Failure Analysis & Debugging - Ability to analyze test results, perform root cause analysis, and troubleshoot hardware/software issues.
System Testing & Validation - Hands-on experience in testing automotive embedded systems, focusing on powertrain and electric drive units (EDU).
Fault Injection & Stress Testing - Knowledge of fault injection techniques to test system robustness under different conditions.
Software Version Control - Experience with tools like Git, SVN, or Perforce for managing test scripts and configurations.
