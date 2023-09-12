HIL Engineer
2023-09-12
, Mölndal
, Partille
, Kungälv
, Lerum
Visa alla jobb hos Noor Engineering AB i Göteborg
-Heroes do not grow on trees; they grow in Noor Engineering
Noor Engineering
Noor engineering aims to provide clients with highly professional technical consultants. Our consultants are experts in their fields. Employees at Noor Engineering are proud of their employer.
Vision:
Noor Engineering helps individuals and organizations to achieve success
Strategy:
We target excellence in everything we do. We are brave to work creatively with innovative solutions. We work with instant improvements and prioritize learning. We don't compete with low prices; we compete with maximizing added value.
Our Services
Our consultants have experience in world-class in the Automotive and Railway industries. We offer consultants in Testing, Test management, Software development, Project Management, and Agile coaching.
Today's software development and testing environments are complex and challenging. Short delivery time scales, complex products to test, and demanding customers. These challenges demand well-thought-out project management practices and development and test way of working and smart test management practices.
One of the most important key success factors in any project is people skills. We offer solutions to strengthen people skills in testing, project management, SCRUM, and agile testing.
Responsibilities and tasks
• Design and Construct HILs according to needs
• Propose solutions as well as bring support to define requirements to the present and future plans of brand cars in the growing area of HIL
• As HIL Engineer, you will build and maintain a wide personal network within the R&D
• You will support our internal customers in a way that makes HIL usage effective and successful
• Support the projects and teams in the day-to-day work by building or/maintaining the different types of HIL rigs like components, sub-systems, and complete vehicles
Requirements:
• Relevant technical education and background
• You have good knowledge of Matlab/Simulink/Python/C++/Vector tools, in particular
• knowledge in INCA or DSpace HW, or NI HW will be good to have
• Experience in HIL (both HW and SW), HIL build and work experience from the automotive industry
• Communicative and collaborative
• Ability to drive change and implementation and to engage and encourage others
• Structured, methodical, and analytical with good planning skills. Ersättning
