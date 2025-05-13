High Volume Test Engineer
Are you a problem-solving, responsible, and practical engineer who is ready to take on new challenges? We are now looking for a Production Test Developer in High Volume to join our team.
Your future team?
In our team, we ensure the volume production flow runs smoothly at our EMSs and CLCs with production stoppage management as our top priority. We ensure a smooth transition of products from project phase to volume phase and provide support in improving product quality and yield. As a High-Volume team, we are involved in all projects within Axis and work closely with all parts of Axis' development organization. We always stand up for each other and make sure to have many opportunities to laugh.
What will you do as a High-Volume Test Engineer?
Axis has its development center in Lund, where majority of all product development takes place. When the product is ready to reach the market, it is put into production and we do that together with our contract manufacturers, who are located all around the host. To be able to mass produce our complex products, smart production systems are needed that ensure that each camera is optimized and maintains high quality when it reaches our customers. Axis has a broad product portfolio, and our test systems cover a wide range of different functions such as image quality, sound quality, radar, sensors, and motors. In your role as test engineers within High Volume, you work closely with your colleagues in other parts of our department PET (production technology and technology) and R&D. The test methods are largely developed by colleagues in PET, while your role will be to test electronics, mechanics and software and ensure that all parts work optimally together. You will not build the entire chain but are responsible for keeping it good in volume and solving problems that arise, root cause analysis, responsible for the entire chain of various tests in production being structured in an efficient way and in the future trying to contribute to efficiency.
The tasks include:
* Act as a production support function at various production facilities worldwide and assist with production technical troubleshooting managed via Tickets in Service Now, escalating if additional support is needed.
* Verify and accept a handover of our new products from project to mass production.
* Test and approve new tests and upgrade software releases for the products in volume production.
* Configuration of test sequences in the National Instruments Teststand.
* Plan and deploy entire production systems and, with the help of your colleagues, ensure that our test systems are optimized, and quality assured for transfer projects between different production facilities. Structuring and documenting the implemented Changes.
* Support to redesign products to reduce costs, to reduce dependency on a particular component or to change our reference designs.
* Be part of the ongoing process changes in the team and be innovative in contributing to the process.
* Open to take on additional and new tasks that arise due to process changes related to high volume (Test & Lab) including taking responsibility for leading and driving the activity.
Who are you?
We believe that you are a practical engineer who is curious, responsible, structured, and methodical. You have worked for at least a few years as an engineer, and you are driven by structuring problems and finding smart solutions to complex problems. You have a technical breadth and prefer to work with finding solutions and many different techniques and methods, rather than diving deep into specific areas. Communication skills are essential because we work in teams and need to be able to transfer our knowledge to our partners at the various factories. The work contains a lot of freedom under responsibility, so you have initiative and appreciate running things independently.
In addition to the above, we would like to see that you have:
* At least two to five years of work experience, preferably in production test or production
* Basic knowledge of programming (Teststand is an advantage)
* You speak and write both Swedish and English without hindrance
* Prior experience in working with doing RCA on the PCB's is an advantage
The position in the High-Volume Test team involves a lot of work with problem solving with products in volume production and a great interest in root cause analysis (Root Cause Analysis) is an advantage there. Knowledge of National Instruments Test Stand and electronics production is a plus for both positions.
The work may include approximately 30 travel days per year, as we are sometimes on site during the commissioning of our systems at the factories.
Every 4th/5th week, this position requires to additionally support the EMS's between 5PM to 7PM within the scope of the 40 hours work week (adjust the working hours and is compensated for working late).
What Axis has to offer
By joining Axis, you will embark on an exciting journey of personal and professional growth. We will offer you a great introduction to Axis with training. Our team will support you but also listen to your experiences and give you freedom to explore and realize your ideas.
In exchange for your dedication, Axis offers you a job in an open, friendly, and professional environment. We work in an innovative and global organization that takes great pride in delivering world-class, high-quality products, services, and solutions to our customers.
We want you to enjoy working with us, which is why we offer benefits such as flexible working hours, morning "fika" every day, Friday cake, company bonus, wellness allowance, health insurance and your very own Axis bicycle - to name a few.
Ready to Act?
Axis is a company realizing the benefits of a diverse workforce. We know that diversity in groups creates a better working environment and promotes creativity, something that is fundamental for our success.
