High Power Test Engineer
2025-05-30
Job Description
The opportunity
The High-Power Laboratory is one of the few laboratories in the world that are unique in verifying the function of high-voltage products under various switching moments that can occur in the power grid. For example, making and breaking of short-circuit currents or breaking capacitive or inductive currents including associated transient overvoltage. The laboratory is accredited by SWEDAC as an independent testing body and is a member of SATS Certification and STL (Short-circuit Testing Liaison). The laboratory constantly follows the forefront of technology with constant investments in facilities and equipment. You will become part of a strong team where we help each other develop both technically and personally, where everyone plays an incredibly important role in the laboratory.
How you'll make an impact
Carrying out test assignments throughout the entire process, from circuit calculations to circuit connection, testing and report writing.
Carrying out type tests according to international standards and development tests for our customers, who come from all over the world.
All tests are carried out in teams and you, as test leader, lead the team.
Responsibility for electrical safety and the plant under test.
Analyzing the test results and writing technical reports, mainly in English.
Together with your colleagues, you will have the opportunity to develop the business.
Customer contact is a natural and inspiring part of your work.
You will share Hitachi Energy's core values of safety and integrity, which means that you take responsibility for your own actions while feeling responsible for your colleagues and the business.
Your background
Bachelor of Science in Electrical Engineering with a focus on electrical power or equivalent knowledge.
It is an advantage if you have experience in testing activities and testing standards, for example, IEC, IEEE.
You can easy absorb technical information and find it easy to put theoretical knowledge into practice.
You can independently carry out assignments based on the available conditions, and you enjoy working with others.
You have work proficiency in English, both written and spoken. Additional languages, such as Swedish are an advantage.
More about us
Are you ready for a new exciting challenge? Does the above description sound like you? Applications will be reviewed on an ongoing basis, so don't delay - apply today!
