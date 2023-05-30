Heat Pump - Technical Project Manager
A Snapshot of Your Day
You work together with our multi-disciplined engineering team. We help each other in close collaboration, educating and strengthening each other thru our daily challenges and tasks. We have fun at work while developing and delivering large scale heat pumps that decarbonize the heat production market. Our solutions will form a substantial part of the energy transition.
At work you are mainly responsible for the progression of our order projects. To follow up on project deliverables, understanding the demands of the customer, the fulfillment of the customer needs and a smooth installation and commissioning at our customers site. You work close with the dedicated engineering team, leading and coaching them to ensure a timely, high quality delivery.
How You'll Make an Impact
* You are highly involved in the success of our order projects.
* You are in front of the customer, as our representative giving confidence to the customer for our technical solutions and listening to the customer's needs.
* You contribute to product development strategies and road maps by providing feedback from our customers and the understanding of the market needs.
* You will be coaching, communicating, educating your surroundings within your line of work. A clear understanding and interest in your colleagues needs and endeavors is essential to create a dynamic and effective team of engineers.
What You Bring
* You are eager to learn.
* Willing to teach others.
* Have a positive mindset.
* Enjoy the close collaboration with other disciplines and team-based project set-up.
* Planning your own work, able to keep different tasks within different areas progressing.
* You have a sence of quality in the deliverables to internal and external customers.
About the Team
The large-scale industrial heat pump market is on the rising and we are now in a ramp-up phase preparing to meet the market demand, both current and future.
In this ramp-up phase we are looking for you who are willing to shape not only our product but also who we are, and how we work. We strive to be a great place to work, allowing different personalities and perspectives to grow and develop together. Check out this page to learn more about our heat pump business:https://www.siemens-energy.com/global/en/offerings/power-generation/heat-pumps.html
Our Gas Services division offers Low-emission power generation through service and decarbonization. Zero or low emission power generation and all gas turbines under one roof, steam turbines and generators. Decarbonization opportunities through service offerings, modernization, and digitalization of the fleet. to learn more about our Gas Service business check out the link below https://www.siemens-energy.com/global/en/offerings/power-generation.html
We can offer you employment benefits such as: reduction of working hours, advance vacation, health care allowance and an eventual possibility to a flexible working place.
What's it like to work at Siemens Energy? Take a look: https://bit.ly/3hD9pvK
Who is Siemens Energy?
At Siemens Energy, we are more than just an energy technology company. We meet the growing energy demand across 90+ countries while ensuring our climate is protected. With more than 92,000 dedicated employees, we not only generate electricity for over 16% of the global community, but we're also using our technology to help protect people and the environment.
Our global team is committed to making sustainable, reliable, and affordable energy a reality by pushing the boundaries of what is possible. We uphold a 150-year legacy of innovation that encourages our search for people who will support our focus on decarbonization, new technologies, and energy transformation.
Our Commitment to Diversity
